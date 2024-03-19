Deputy Minister Buti Manamela attends National Conference on Human Rights, 19 Mar

The Deputy Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Mr Buti Manamela, will participate and make a presentation to the National Conference on Human Rights hosted by the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development in Boksburg.

South Africa celebrates 30 years of Constitutional Democracy and Human Rights.

As we reflect on this significant milestone, the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development has convened the National Conference to assess the progress and chart a way forward in advancing human rights since 1994.

The conference is held under the theme: “Three Decades of Respect for and Promotion of Human Rights”, the conference will gather key stakeholders and government Departments.

The overall objective of the conference is to reflect on 30 years of South Africa’s transformation agenda and efforts towards promoting democracy, development, and human rights.

Deputy Minister Manamela will make an input presentation under the topic; “The rights to education as a tool for progress, economic and social uplifting and wellbeing.”

Members of the media are invited to join the conference, scheduled as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 19 March 2024

Time: 11:00

Venue: Birchwood Conference Centre, 44 Viewpoint Street, Boksburg

Media enquiries:

Victor Phala

Cell: 084 888 5162

E-mail: Vphala@justice.gov.za

Mandla Tshabalala

Cell: 084 304 6239

Tshabalala.M@dhet.gov.za