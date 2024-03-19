Well Water Finders Presents Exclusive Q&A Online Event

With a low buy-in starting at just $100, you can secure your stake in this groundbreaking technology.

Meridian, TX, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Well Water Finders is set to host an exclusive webinar in 2 weeks, on April 2nd at 1:30 PM PST. Attendees will get one-on-one time with the leading innovator in water exploration technology. This event promises to provide valuable insights into the company's roadmap, as well as the impact they are making. CEO Andrew Vandekop and COO Teisha Vandekop will be hosting the event.

Webinar Objectives:

Introduction to Well Water Finders and the crucial role of water exploration in a world facing drought challenges.

Learn about their achievements, from securing a U.S. Patent to manufacturing a working prototype.

Spotlight on ongoing pilot programs in Texas, generating revenue and validating the technology.

Accolades and recognitions received.

Overview of Netcapital campaign and how your investment can contribute to their mission.

Interactive Q&A session for potential investors to engage with the team and gain deeper insights.

The company's patented prototype offers a more accurate method of groundwater identification. After two years of rigorous field testing across Texas, they are paving the way for rapid commercialization and market penetration. Their patented technology holds immense potential to benefit various industries and stakeholders.



Here are just a few examples of market opportunities:

Real estate developers seeking to evaluate groundwater availability for new properties.

Agriculture companies aiming to optimize water usage for crop production.

Ranchers looking to identify sustainable water sources for livestock.

Municipalities striving to address water scarcity and ensure reliable water supplies for communities.

Environmental organizations working to monitor and conserve groundwater resources.

For those interested, reservations for the webinar can be made here .





Andrew Vandekop CEO Well Water Finders andrew-at-wellwaterfinders.com