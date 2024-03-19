Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency Market Report 2032: Epidemiology, Pipeline Insights, Drug Approvals | DelveInsight

DelveInsight’s Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

NEVADA, LAS VEGAS, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Some of the key facts of the Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency Market Report:

The Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032)

Xenpozyme (Olipudase Alfa) stands as the singular sanctioned medication designated for addressing acid sphingomyelinase deficiency (ASMD), consisting of a recombinant human acid sphingomyelinase enzyme.

The precise occurrence and frequency of the condition remain uncertain, although estimates from the National Organization of Rare Diseases suggest it affects approximately 1 in 250,000 individuals within the broader population.

Orphanet reports that the rate of occurrence of acid sphingomyelinase deficiency, encompassing both Niemann-Pick disease (NPD) types A and B, is estimated to range from 1 in 167,000 to 250,000 births in Europe.

Key Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency Companies: Sanofi Genzyme, and others

Key Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency Therapies: Olipudase alfa/GZ402665/ Recombinant human acid sphingomyelinase, and others

The Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency market dynamics.

Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency Overview

Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency (ASMD), also known as Niemann-Pick Disease Type A and Type B, is a rare genetic disorder characterized by the deficiency of an enzyme called acid sphingomyelinase (ASM). This enzyme deficiency leads to the accumulation of sphingomyelin, a fatty substance, in various organs and tissues throughout the body, particularly in the liver, spleen, lungs, and brain.

Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency

Prevalent Cases of Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency

Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency Therapies and Key Companies

Olipudase alfa/GZ402665/ Recombinant human acid sphingomyelinase: Sanofi Genzyme

Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency Market Drivers

Incentives of rare diseases

Lack of competition in the ASMD market

Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency Market Barriers

Lack of patients in clinical trials

High cost of research

Scope of the Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency Market Report

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency Therapeutic Assessment: Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency current marketed and Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency emerging therapies

Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency Market Dynamics: Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency market drivers and Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency

3. SWOT analysis of Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency

4. Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency Market Overview at a Glance

6. Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency Disease Background and Overview

7. Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency

9. Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency Unmet Needs

11. Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency Emerging Therapies

12. Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency Market Drivers

16. Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency Market Barriers

17. Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency Appendix

18. Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

