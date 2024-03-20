Refabric's Co-founder and Chairperson, Seda Domaniç, will be speaking at the "BoF Professional Summit"
On March 22 in New York, Refabric's Co-founder and Chairperson, Seda Domaniç, will be speaking at the "BoF Professional Summit"MIDDLETOWN, DELAWARE, USA, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On March 22, Seda Domaniç, the Co-founder and Chairperson of Refabric, will be speaking at The BoF Professional Summit: New Frontiers: AI, Digital Culture, and Virtual Worlds event. The event will offer a comprehensive understanding of the transformative power of generative AI and other technologies set to impact the fashion industry this year.
At The Times Center in New York on March 22, attend the BoF Professional Summit event to delve deeper into Refabric and the technology and AI transformation within the fashion industry. BoF members can also tune in to the event via global livestream.
Explore the latest innovations from Refabric
Refabric, the leading innovator in generative AI-powered fashion software solutions, is excited to announce the launch of Refabric Pro tailored for fashion professionals and brands. This advanced tool offers AI-assisted design, seamless collaboration, customization options, and integrated analytics, empowering users to unleash creativity, streamline workflows, and make informed decisions.
Refabric, the innovative generative AI-powered software, is set to facilitate the fashion industry cycle from ideation and research to design; from 3D modelling to prototyping, product development, and marketing, all within a unified ecosystem. Moving beyond one-off projects, Refabric aims to create long term benefits for the fashion's value chain.
Refabric Pro Now Live: Empowering Fashion Professionals with Advanced Solutions!
Distinguished from Refabric Basic, Refabric Pro offers customized AI design training including brands’ past collections, bestsellers and seasonal inspirations. By integrating the brand heritage with current trends on a single platform, it empowers fashion professionals to swiftly ideate and design on-trend items meeting customer preferences with tight launch timeframes.
The platform not only streamlines the design process, ensuring speed and efficacy but also enhances market success by adjusting designs in response to demand. With Refabric Pro, fashion professionals can fortify their creative work while also seizing the opportunity to cultivate sustainable and innovative collections.
Refabric Pro to Introduce an Innovative Suite of Tools in 2024
Refabric Pro is gearing up to launch a suite of new tools in 2024, aimed at providing comprehensive solutions for the fashion industry. These tools are designed to streamline fashion retail processes, making them faster, more cost-effective, and personalized. Among the new offerings are AI-generated 3D modelling, AI-supported fashion shoots, content marketing, and e-commerce solutions.
As Refabric continues to innovate, it remains committed to supporting fashion professionals at every stage of their journey, from fashion designers, marketing experts and e-comm teams. In 2024, Refabric aims to empower professionals across a wide range of fields by providing them with the tools they need to succeed in the ever-evolving fashion landscape.
For more detailed information,
please contact us at info@refabric.com
Eda Gürdamar
Mintgrams Technologies, Inc.
+90 534 519 77 51
info@refabric.com
Refabric Pro Teaser