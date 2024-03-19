Minister Sihle Zikalala hosts Sustainable Infrastructure Development Symposium South Africa, 17 to 19 Mar 

Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Minister Sihle Zikalala will host the Sustainable Infrastructure Development Symposium South Africa 2024 between 17 and 19 March 2024 in Century City, Cape Town.

The SIDSSA is a pioneering event aimed at bringing together key stakeholders, experts, and decision-makers in the field of infrastructure development. The Keynote address at the Symposium will be delivered by H.E President Cyril Ramaphosa on 19 March 2024 while H.E Deputy President Paul Mashatile will deliver an address at the stakeholder dinner on 18 March 2024. Various Ministers and Deputy Ministers will anchor various Panel discussions and technical discussions throughout the Symposium.

The symposium serves as a platform to explore partnerships between the public and private sectors as well as pivot investment opportunities in infrastructure in South Africa. Additionally, the symposium is intended to shape the conversations about regulatory and policy reforms, innovative funding models for infrastructure and investing in infrastructure for a shared prosperity for all.

This year the Symposium will feature the following milestones

1. Launch of the construction book: a repository of infrastructure projects going into procurement/construction in the 2024/2025 financial year

2. Leaders forum: A gathering of South African Ministers with other Ministers invited from the continent

3. Top 12 Infrastructure Project priorities: These projects will receive project preparation funding from Infrastructure South Africa

4. Signing of MOU’s with important partners and stakeholders

The Symposium will also provide the following updates:

1. Update on the gazetted Strategic Integrated Projects

2. Update on the projects already receiving project preparation support

3. Infrastructure Fund Project Pipeline

Members of the media are invited to cover the following gatherings:

Leaders Forum –This is a closed gathering so interviews will take place before and after the meeting

18 March 2024

08:00 -08:40

11:00 – 12:00

Media Briefing and lunch – All Media is invited

18 March 2024

14:00

Symposium – All Day Accreditation

19 March 2024

07:00 – 17:00

Media is kindly requested to provide their details for an accreditation process for the Sustainable Infrastructure Development Symposium of South Africa (SIDSSA).

For Media Confirmations: https://sidssa.org.za/register-your-interest/

For Media Enquiries contact:

Lennox Mabaso

Head of Communications: Department of Public Works and Infrastructure

Cell: 082 884 2403

Bukiwe Cimela

DPWI Media Relations

Cell: 076 420 8184

