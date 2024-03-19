Gauteng Roads and Transport unveils Smart Licensing Centre in Tshwane, 20 Mar

Submit Release
Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport in collaboration with the Gautrain Management Agency (GMA), will on Wednesday, 20 March 2024, officiate the opening of the Atteridgeville Smart Licensing Centre in Tshwane. 

Boasting State-of-the-Art innovation, coupled with an unwavering focus on efficacy, convenience, professionalism and community engagement, the centre is aimed at establishing a higher level of quality in licensing distribution services. 

The launch of the centre in the heart of Atteridgeville forms part of prioritising service delivery interventions within or near townships, informal settlements and hostels (TISH). 

The unveiling of the Smart Licensing Centre is a transformative step towards a smarter, more efficient way of licensing.

Details of the event are as follows:
Date: Wednesday, 20 March 2024
Time: 10h00
Venue: Mnandi Mall, Atteridgeville, Tshwane  

Enquiries:
Melitah Madiba
Cell: 073 644 9935

Lesiba Mpya 
Cell: 078 450 9841
E-mail pressoffice.gpdrt@gauteng.gov.za

