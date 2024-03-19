MEC Nono Maloyi addresses House of Traditional & Khoi-San leaders

The North West Acting Premier, Patrick Dumile Nono Maloyi, will tomorrow Tuesday 19 March, lead the opening of the Provincial House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders – HTKL and deliver the annual address on the state of traditional affairs in the province.

In his address, Acting Premier Maloyi will provide insights into the government's strategic plans for the House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders and its programmes aimed at ensuring developments in traditional communities.

The ceremony which will be presided over by the NWHTKL Chairperson - Kgosi Thari Maotwe, will amongst others be attended by the National Chairperson of HTKL - Kgosi Thabo Seatlholo, Members of the North West Executive Council, Traditional Leaders, Mayors and Executive Mayors.

The opening of NWHTKL will be held as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 19 March 2024

Venue: Lowe; Old Parliament Building; Mahikeng

Time: 9h00am

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the opening of the house and must confirm their attendance with Boitumelo Seleka on 066 304 0027 or email - bjseleka@nwpg.gov.za. The proceedings will be streamed live on our Facebook page – Office of the Premier - North West.

