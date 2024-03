Anti-Blue Ray Myopia Lenses Market Expected to Surge to $765.4 Million by 2031, Driven by 5.2% CAGR

Anti-Blue Ray Myopia Lenses Market Report

These lenses do help to lessen eye strain and shield the eyes from dangerous blue radiation, as per analysis studies undertaken by medical professionals.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has recently unveiled a research study titled "Anti-Blue Ray Myopia Lenses Market Outlook and Forecast 2021-2030." This report delivers a comprehensive analysis of market risks, spotlights opportunities, and provides essential support for strategic and tactical decision-making spanning from 2021 to 2030. The study categorizes the market by pivotal regions propelling its growth and commercialization. Moreover, the report encompasses vital insights into market research and development, growth catalysts, and the evolving investment landscape within Anti-Blue Ray Myopia Lenses . It also includes profiles of key industry players, such as Shanghai Conant Optics Co., Ltd., Mingyue Glasses Co., Ltd., zeiss group, essilor, Chemiglas Corp., Shamir Optical Industry Ltd., Nikon, seiko optical products, inc., rodenstock gmbh, HOYA GROUP



๐€๐ง๐ญ๐ข-๐๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ž ๐‘๐š๐ฒ ๐Œ๐ฒ๐จ๐ฉ๐ข๐š ๐‹๐ž๐ง๐ฌ๐ž๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐ฌ: ๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐š๐ง๐ญ๐ข-๐›๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ž ๐ซ๐š๐ฒ ๐ฆ๐ฒ๐จ๐ฉ๐ข๐š ๐ฅ๐ž๐ง๐ฌ๐ž๐ฌ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฐ๐š๐ฌ ๐ฏ๐š๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ž๐ ๐š๐ญ $2.28 ๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง 2021, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐ฃ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ซ๐ž๐š๐œ๐ก $5.36 ๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐›๐ฒ 2030, ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐š๐ญ ๐š ๐‚๐€๐†๐‘ ๐จ๐Ÿ 7.6% ๐Ÿ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ 2022 ๐ญ๐จ 2030.



๐ƒ๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ, ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ-

Increasing desire to purchase high-quality items for eye protection drives the growth of the global anti-blue ray myopia lenses market. The fact that customers can choose glasses from the comfort of their homes by using the virtual try-on to suit their preferences, wants, and likes have supplemented the market growth even more. On the other hand, due to some chemicals employed in the lens production process, anti-blue ray lenses are discovered to turn yellow over time, which has worked as a restraining factor for the market growth. However, rising trends of online virtual try-on for eyewear and increasing fashion consciousness & living standards among people are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.



๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก ๐Ÿ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฌ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐€๐ง๐ญ๐ข-๐๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ž ๐‘๐š๐ฒ ๐Œ๐ฒ๐จ๐ฉ๐ข๐š ๐‹๐ž๐ง๐ฌ๐ž๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐๐ž:

โžค Increasing digital device usage: With the proliferation of smartphones, tablets, computers, and other digital devices, there's a higher prevalence of digital eye strain and myopia, driving the demand for anti-blue ray myopia lenses.

โžค Growing awareness about eye health: Rising awareness about the adverse effects of blue light exposure on eye health, including increased risk of myopia and eye fatigue, is prompting individuals to invest in protective eyewear such as anti-blue ray myopia lenses.

โžค Technological advancements: Ongoing advancements in lens technology, including the development of specialized coatings and materials that block harmful blue light while providing clear vision, are enhancing the efficacy and appeal of anti-blue ray myopia lenses.

โžค Increasing prevalence of myopia: The global prevalence of myopia is on the rise, particularly among younger populations, due to factors such as increased near work activities and reduced outdoor time. This trend is fueling the demand for myopia control solutions, including anti-blue ray myopia lenses.

โžค Shift towards preventive healthcare: Growing emphasis on preventive healthcare and proactive measures to maintain vision health is driving individuals to seek out products that protect against digital eye strain and mitigate the progression of myopia, boosting the market for anti-blue ray myopia lenses.

โžค Expansion of the eyewear market: The overall eyewear market is experiencing steady growth, driven by factors such as increasing disposable income, changing fashion trends, and a growing aging population. This broader market expansion provides opportunities for the growth of specialized eyewear segments like anti-blue ray myopia lenses.



๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ฌ๐ฎ๐›-๐ฌ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐€๐ง๐ญ๐ข-๐๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ž ๐‘๐š๐ฒ ๐Œ๐ฒ๐จ๐ฉ๐ข๐š ๐‹๐ž๐ง๐ฌ๐ž๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ฌ๐ก๐จ๐ฐ๐ง ๐›๐ž๐ฅ๐จ๐ฐ:

๐๐ฒ ๐“๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž:

โ— Single

โ— Bifocal

โ— Trifocal

โ— Others



๐๐ฒ ๐ƒ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐›๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐‚๐ก๐š๐ง๐ง๐ž๐ฅ:

โ— Retail Stores

โ— Hospital and Clinics

โ— E-Commerce Platforms



๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ข๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ-

โ— HOYA GROUP

โ— ZEISS

โ— Seiko

โ— Chemiglas Corp.

โ— Nikon

โ— Essilor

โ— Mingyue Glasses Co., Ltd.

โ— Shanghai Conant Optics Co., Ltd.

โ— RODENSTOCK GMBH

โ— Shamir Optical Industry Ltd.



๐ˆ๐Ÿ ๐จ๐ฉ๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐€๐ง๐ญ๐ข-๐๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ž ๐‘๐š๐ฒ ๐Œ๐ฒ๐จ๐ฉ๐ข๐š ๐‹๐ž๐ง๐ฌ๐ž๐ฌ ; ๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ง ๐›๐ž๐ฅ๐จ๐ฐ ๐œ๐จ๐ฎ๐ง๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐š๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ฐ๐จ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ ๐›๐ž ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐๐ž๐:

โ€“ North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

โ€“ Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

โ€“ Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

โ€“ South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

โ€“ Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ ๐€๐ง๐ฌ๐ฐ๐ž๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ˆ๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐ ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐’๐ญ๐ฎ๐๐ฒ

What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the market growth?

What are the key technological and market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?



๐ˆ๐ง๐ญ๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐š๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐€๐ง๐ญ๐ข-๐๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ž ๐‘๐š๐ฒ ๐Œ๐ฒ๐จ๐ฉ๐ข๐š ๐‹๐ž๐ง๐ฌ๐ž๐ฌ

Anti-Blue Ray Myopia Lenses Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category)

Anti-Blue Ray Myopia Lenses Market by Application/End Users

Anti-Blue Ray Myopia Lenses (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Applications

Global Anti-Blue Ray Myopia Lenses and Growth Rate (2021-2030)

Anti-Blue Ray Myopia Lenses Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application

Anti-Blue Ray Myopia Lenses (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.

Anti-Blue Ray Myopia Lenses Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

Key Raw Materials Analysis & Price Trends

Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis and view more in complete table of Contents



