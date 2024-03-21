IT Services Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

IT Services Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s “IT Services Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the IT services market size is predicted to reach $5,074.84 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%.

The growth in the IT services market is due to the increasing adoption of IoT devices. North America region is expected to hold the largest IT services market share. Major players in the IT services market include Microsoft, Amazon.com Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Dell Technologies Inc., SAP SE, KDDI Corporation, OpenText Corporation.

IT Services Market Segments

• By Type: Hardware Support Services, Software And BPO Services, Cloud Services

• By Enterprise Size: Small And Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises

• By End-Use Industry: BFSI (Banking, Financial Services And Insurance), Retail And Wholesale, Communication, Media And Technology, Manufacturing, Life Science And Healthcare, Other End-Users

• By Geography: The global IT services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

IT services are the application of business and technical skills to assist businesses in creating, managing, and optimizing access to information and business processes.

