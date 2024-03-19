[Green Business Co-operation Day] Green Forum Helps “1+4” Key Industries Seize New ESG Business Opportunities on First Day Afternoon of 2024MIECF

MACAU, March 19 - Hosted by the Macao SAR Government, the 2024 Macao International Environmental Co-operation Forum & Exhibition (2024MIECF) will be held from 28 to 30 March 2024. In line with the country’s “dual carbon” goals, the “Green Business Co-operation Day: Green Forum Session 1” will be held in the Sicily Meeting Room, The Venetian Macao, on the first day of the event (28 March) at 2:30pm. Experts and industry leaders from the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, Portuguese-speaking countries, and Southeast Asian countries will be invited as speakers to share their insights on the theme “New Business Opportunities in ESG – Building a Circular Economy Ecosystem”.

Two panel discussions in “Green Forum Session 1” on the integrated development of ESG and the key industries such as finance, tourism, high-tech, commerce, trade and MICE industries

Co-hosted by the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) and PricewaterhouseCoopers, and co-organised by the Greater Bay Area Green Finance Alliance and the Macau Association of Banks, this year’s “Green Forum Session 1” will feature two panel discussions on the integrated development of ESG and the key industries such as finance, tourism, high-tech, commerce, trade and MICE industries, seeking to build a circular economy ecosystem for high-quality and sustainable green economic growth.

Exploring the contribution of finance and ESG investment to green and low-carbon transformation

Themed “Finance Facilitates New Opportunities for Green and Low-Carbon Transition”, Panel Discussion 1 will be moderated by Veronica Kuan Evans, Executive Director of the Monetary Authority of Macao and attended by distinguished guests including Ip Sio Kai, Chairman of the Macau Association of Banks and Rotating President of the GBA Green Finance Alliance; Bernardo Mendia, Secretary General of Portugal-China Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Carlos Cid Álvares, Chief Executive Officer of Banco Nacional Ultramarino, S.A.; Kang Qu, Vice President of Hong Kong Green Finance Association and Managing Director of Sustainability Strategy of Bank of China (Hong Kong); Meng Meng, Expert at the Guangdong Green Finance Committee and Vice Chairman of Guangdong Low-Carbon Development Promotion Association; and Xing’an Ge, Expert in the Ecological Group of the Shenzhen Pilot Demonstration Zone and Vice President of Susallwave Sustainable Digital Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. The session will look at how commercial banks can promote transformational financial practices, how to help the economy achieve high quality and sustainable development through ESG investment, and how to connect European and Chinese sustainable finance standards and market system construction.

Understanding cross-industry collaboration in realising a circular economy

Under the theme “Cross-Industry Collaboration for Circular Economic Development”, Panel Discussion 2 will be moderated by Cindy Ngan, Partner of Climate and Sustainability Practice, PwC Hong Kong. It has also invited distinguished guests including Raymond Leung, Chief Technology Officer of Huawei International Co. Limited; Ho De Leong, Chairman of the Waste Management Association of Malaysia; Mohamad Bijaksana Junerosano, Founder and Chairman of the Greeneration Foundation Indonesia and Circular Economy Expert, and Ruby O, Assistant Vice President of Sustainability & Business Synergy of MGM China Holdings. The guests will share their insights and discuss the roles and functions of different industries in the circular economy, how these industries achieve carbon reduction through vertical co-operation, how digital technologies facilitate innovation in the circular economy, and the challenges and solutions in implementing a circular economy.

Registration for the Green Forum is now open. For registration, please scan the QR code in the attached picture or log in to https://www.macaomiecf.com/miecf2024/page/trade_visitor_registration2. For enquiries, please call 8798 9675 or 8798 9364 during office hours.