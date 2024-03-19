[Macao-Hengqin “1+4” Industrial Synergy] A Delegation of Economic Development Council Visited the Co-operation Zone to Learn Industrial Operations after the Commencement of Closed Customs Operation

MACAU, March 19 - The Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) organised a delegation of about 20 members from the Task Groups Regarding Research on MICE, Trade, Culture and Sports Industrial Development Policy, subordinate to the Economic Development Council, to visit the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin (“Co-operation Zone”) on 14 March 2024 to gain an understanding of the latest industrial operations on-site after the implementation of closed customs operation in the Co-operation Zone. The delegation also visited a number of Macao-funded enterprises, hotels, convention and exhibition projects, and cross-border e-commerce companies, and held an exchange session with representatives of the government departments from the Co-operation Zone.

Holding Exchange Sessions with Government Department and Industry Representatives from the Co-operation Zone to Promote Macao-Hengqin Integrated Development

The Delegation of the Policy Research Group visited the Government Affairs Service Centre of the Co-operation Zone and held an exchange session with Director of the Economic Development Bureau of the Co-operation Zone Antonio Lei, and Deputy Director of the Livelihood Affairs Bureau Feng Fangdan. Both sides exchanged their opinions on the development, policies, measures and future deployment of the MICE, trade, culture and sports industries in the Co-operation Zone. Furthermore, they exchanged views on a number of topics, such as the Macao-Hengqin co-operation in terms of Multi-venue Events, joint organisation of cultural, tourism and sports activities, and the “MICE² Macao x Hengqin” brand exhibitions. In addition, the Delegation also held discussions with a number of Macao young entrepreneurs who had started businesses in the Co-operation Zone, and the representatives of the Hengqin Convention and Exhibition Industry Association, which was just established on 1 March 2024.

Embracing New Opportunities after the Implementation of Closed Customs Operation

The Co-operation Zone officially implemented closed customs operations since 1 March 2024, providing a highly convenient environment for the exchange of people and goods between Macao and Hengqin. The measure will be conducive to the development of Macao-Hengqin “1+4” industries such as commerce, trade and conventions and exhibitions. This trip has deepened the Economic Development Council members’ understanding of the latest situations in the Co-operation Zone. A participant mentioned that this was the first visit to the Co-operation Zone after the implementation of the closed customs operation. Through the introduction of the authorities, he learned more about the convenience of the relaxed control over goods crossing the “first boundary” and the tightened control over goods crossing the “second boundary”. Another member mentioned that after visiting a number of Macao-funded MICE projects and the hotels that had not yet been officially opened, he had gained an immediate experience of the conference and exhibition facilities in the Co-operation Zone. According to these two members, this trip would be conductive to their future deployment, and they looked forward to be deeply involved in the integrated Macao-Hengqin development in the future.

Members participating in the Delegation included President of Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute and leader of the Task Group Regarding Research on MICE, Trade, Culture and Sports Industrial Development Policy of Economic Development Council Vincent U, Director of the Economic and Technological Development Bureau Tai Kin Ip, President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau Leong Wai Man, Advisor to the Office of the Secretary for Economy and Finance Chan Hon Sang, Director-General of the Macau Productivity and Technology Transfer Center Mr. Victoria Kuan, Senior Technician of the Office of the Secretary for Economy and Finance Fong Vai Hong, as well as members of the Economic Development Council, including Ma Kin Cheong, Wang Changbin, Manuel Iok Pui Ferreira, Lee Koi Ian, Wong Fai, Fong Ka Lam, Jose Chan Rodrigues, Ng Wah Wai, Poon Yiu Wing Irwin, Lou Kit Long and Au Chon Hin.