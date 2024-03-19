Animal Vaccine Market Expected to Reach $37.42 Billion by 2034: Fact.MR Analysis

Rising prevalence of zoonotic and other infectious diseases set to drive global demand for advanced animal vaccines

Rockville , March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Importance is being given to vaccinate animals as much as humans in today’s world. Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, in its recently updated report, reveals that the global animal vaccine market is approximated at US$ 15.62 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$ 37.42 billion by 2034.



Animal vaccines help immunize animals of various kinds for healthy growth. Rapidly growing livestock production across the globe is primarily boosting the consumption of animal vaccines. Rising prevalence of zoonotic and other infectious disease is leading to the development of advanced animal vaccines. Contagious diseases such as zoonotic are easily transmitted to humans, which are necessitating the need for effective veterinary vaccines.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 37.42 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 9.1 % CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 72 Tables No. of Figures 148 Figures

Leading manufacturers of animal vaccines are focusing on the development of next-gen immune solutions such as gene-deleted marker vaccines, recombinant modified live virus vaccines, virus-like particle vaccines, and more. These technological advancements in the field of veterinary science are contributing to the overall market growth.

Companion animals are becoming major parts of families, the rising adoption of pets is boosting the demand for companion animal vaccines across the globe.

According to the Forbes Pet Adoption Statistics 2024 article, youngsters are majorly contributing to the pet culture and around 33% of pet ownership are millennials.

It also states that around 70% of Americans owns pets.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global animal vaccine market is foreseen to rise at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2024 to 2034.

The United States market is anticipated to reach US$ 12.86 billion by 2034.

India is projected to hold 66.1% of the South Asia & Pacific market share by 2034.

Sales of animal vaccines in South Korea are projected to expand at a CAGR of 10.7% over the decade.

Livestock animal vaccine demand is estimated at a market value of US$ 10.23 billion in 2024.



“Growing prevalence of rabies and increasing number of pets across the globe creating ample opportunities for animal vaccine manufacturers,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Merck & Co. Inc.

Virbac

Biogenesis Bago

Indian Immunologicals Ltd.

CEVA Animal Health (Pty) Ltd.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation

Zoetis Inc.

NEOGEN Corporation

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated

Winning Strategy

The industry is characterised by the presence of both established as well as new market players. The prominent manufacturers of animal vaccines are majorly focusing on expanding their product folios through differentiation, mergers, and collaborations. New companies are investing in R&D to introduce animal vaccines with effective properties.

