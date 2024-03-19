Antibody Drug Conjugate Market Size, Share Latest Trends, Demand and Advancement by 2035

Roots Analysis

The global antibody drug conjugate market size was estimated at USD 7.7 billion in 2023 to USD 23 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 9.63%

MOHALI, PUNJAB, INDIA, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recently published report by Roots Analysis, the success of 14 approved antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) and a promising developmental pipeline is driving the antibody drug conjugate market growth.

The global antibody drug conjugate market size was estimated at USD 7.7 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach over USD 23 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 9.63% in the forecast period 2023-2035.

Request for Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/antibody-drug-conjugates-market-5th-edition-2019-2030/request-sample.html

Leading companies operating in this report are ADC Therapeutics, Astellas Pharma, AstraZeneca, Byondis, Daiichi Sankyo, Genentech, Gilead Sciences, ImmunoGen, Pfizer, RemeGen.

While the antibody drug conjugate market is experiencing substantial growth, it is not without its challenges. One of the primary restraints is the technical complexities associated with product development. Despite the fact that there are 14 approved products in the market, there are several parameters, such as antibody drug conjugates internalization and drug load optimization, that are still not understood clearly. Antibody drug conjugate development and supply chain are highly complex and fragmented, involving multiple stakeholders. Further, very few CMOs presently offer end-to-end services. As a result, there is an evident need for separate components of antibody drug conjugates to be frequently transported from one vendor site to another, across the manufacturing process.

Despite the challenges, several companies are exploring novel technologies and are investing heavily in the development of unique and effective antibody drug conjugate candidates. The increasing research activity in the industry is complemented by the rising interest of several academic institutes in this domain. Research efforts led by non-industry players have received a significant amount of financing in the form of grants. In the past decade, several institutes have been awarded more than 250 grants to support research projects in this domain. In fact, in 2022, more than 30 grants have already been awarded. Based on prevalent trends we are led to believe that in the near future, the ongoing research in academic institutes is likely to play a prominent role in driving innovation in this domain. Given the extensive R&D efforts and commercialization of multiple antibody drug conjugates, these therapeutic modalities are anticipated to carve out a significant share of the cancer therapy market.

Several recent developments have taken place in the field of antibody drug conjugate. We have outlined some of these recent initiatives below. These developments, even if they took place post the release of our market report, substantiate the overall market trends that have been outlined in our analysis.

In July 2023, DualityBio entered into a partnership with BeiGene to advance the development of differentiated Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) therapy used for the treatment of solid tumors.

In July 2023, ImmunoGen announced multi-target license and option agreement with ImmunoBiochem for the development of next-generation antibody drug conjugates.

In June 2023, Lonza announced the acquisition of Synaffix with the aim to strengthen its antibody drug conjugates offering portfolio.

Read more about antibody drug conjugate market report research at: https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/antibody-drug-conjugates-market/270.html

Around 50% of the patents were filed / granted in the US; other key regions with significant intellectual capital include WIPO, China, Australia and Canada. Further, both industry as well as non-industry, players are active in patent filing activity for antibody drug conjugate.

Antibody drug conjugats that utilizes valine-citrulline, succinimidyl-4-(N-maleimidomethyl) cyclohexane-1-carboxylate, tetrapeptide-based linkers are likely to capture close to 70% of the market. Further, antibody drug conjugate utilizing Monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE) and DM1 payloads are expected to occupy a larger share of the overall antibody drug conjugate market in 2035.

In fact, 35% of the deals were inked in this domain post-2020. Majority of these agreements (58%) were either product licensing agreements and / or technology licensing agreements, followed by research and development Agreements (16%) and clinical trial agreements (11%).

Based on the therapeutic area, the market is segmented into Hematological Cancer and Solid Tumors.

The solid tumors targeting therapeutics led the market for antibody drug conjugates, capturing the largest revenue share of more than 70% in 2023.

This is attributed to the fact that close to 60% of the approved antibody drug conjugates are targeting solid tumors and are anticipated to show the highest growth potential during the forecast period of more than 15% annually.

Based on the linker, the market is segmented into Valine-citrulline, Maleimidocaproyl and Others.

The valine-citrulline linker segment led the market for antibody drug conjugates, capturing the largest revenue share of more than 30% in 2023.

The maleimidocaproyl segment is anticipated to show the highest growth potential during the forecast period of over 25% annually.

The financial opportunity within the antibody drug conjugate market has been analysed across the following segments:

Target Disease Indication

Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

Breast Cancer

B-Cell Lymphoma

Cervical Cancer

Gastric Cancer

Lung Cancer

Multiple Myeloma

Renal Cancer

Other Target Disease Indications

Therapeutic Area

Hematological Cancer

Solid Tumor

Linker

Hydrazone (4-(4-Acetylphenoxy) Butanoic Acid (Acbut)

Maleimide

Maleimidocaproyl

Succinimidyl-4-(N-Maleimidomethyl) Cyclohexane-1-Carboxylate

Tetrapeptide-Based Linker

Valine-Alanine

Valine-Citrulline

Other Linkers

Payload

DM1

DM4

Duocarmycin

Monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE)

Monomethyl auristatin F (MMAF)

Ozogamicin

SG3199

SN-38 / Irinotecan

Other Payloads

Target Antigen

BCMA (TNFRSF17 / BCM)

CD19

CD22

CD30

CD79b

CEACAM5

HER-2 (ERBB2)

Nectin 4

Tissue factor

TROP-2

Other Target Antigen

Key Geographical Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World

To know more details visit here https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/antibody-drug-conjugates-market/270.html

You may also be interested in the following titles:

Green Ammonia Market Forecast 2032

https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/green-ammonia-market.html

Prefilled Syringes Market Global Analysis and Forecast 2035

https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/prefilled-syringes-market/284.html

Sleep Apnea Devices Market Opportunity and Forecast 2035

https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/sleep-apnea-devices-market.html

Advanced Wound Care Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, Till 2035

https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/advanced-wound-care-market.html

Big Data in Healthcare Market, Trends and Forecasts (Global and Regional), Till 2035

https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/big-data-in-healthcare-market.html