COVN Foundation TGCL 'Covenant Child' X 'Teddy Bear Korea' MOU Signed

SEOUL, KOREA, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 'Covenant Child’, an idle RPG game by TGCL(The Game Changer Limited), the COVN Foundation, announced today that it has signed an MOU with Teddy Bear Korea, holding Teddy Bear IP, which has been loved around the world for over 120 years.





TGCL's mobile game, 'Covenant Child’, a P2E (Play to Earn) game based on COVN tokens, will start Grand Open soon, and they are doing their best to prepare for the final step of the opening so that many users can easily access and enjoy the game through various events, contents, and constant updates.

Teddy Bear Korea, which signed an MOU with TGCL, the COVN Foundation, has been developing the teddy bear, which has received global attention and love, into NFTs and expanding into various areas such as characters, contents, franchises, blockchain, and games. Starting with the Teddy Bear Museum, various collaborations, and more recently, teddy jewelry and real-life jewelry NFTs, Teddy Bear Korea is showing its true character as a famous IP that has been loved for a long time with unlimited possibilities.

Through this MOU, they will utilize each other's characters and conduct organic cooperation between NFT platforms. The MOU, which will soon give players a chance to meet the adorable teddy bear in 'Covenant Child’ game, is the first step toward further development and is expected to generate synergies through strategic combinations.

More details can be found through Covenant Child’s official Medium.

