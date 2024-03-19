Solo.io Unveils Spotlight Developer Platform to Accelerate Cloud-Native Development in the Enterprise

Backed by Backstage, Solo.io’s Spotlight Brings Together Security and Scalability to Enable Faster Time to Value

PARIS, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe 2024 -- Solo.io , the leading cloud-native application networking company, today announced the release of Spotlight Developer Platform , a state-of-the-art internal developer portal (IDP) designed to streamline and enhance development and operations. An enterprise-grade distribution based on the open source IDP, Backstage, Spotlight provides a comprehensive platform for developers to access services, software components, and tools throughout the software development lifecycle.



Platform engineering has become the go-to strategy for scaling cloud-native systems efficiently. According to Gartner, Inc. , 80% of large software engineering organizations will establish platform engineering teams as internal providers of reusable services, components and tools for applications. This proliferation can be attributed in part to organizations recognizing the need for enhanced developer workflows, experience, and delivery speed.

“As our customers’ usage of Kubernetes and service mesh matures, they're becoming increasingly interested in adopting more sophisticated development operational practices like platform engineering,” said Idit Levine, CEO and Founder of Solo.io. “While Backstage is a preferred choice within the ecosystem for scaling cloud-native systems, organizations often struggle to access the expertise required to get beyond the initial installation and actually operationalizing it and integrating it with all their systems. With Solo.io’s Spotlight Developer Platform, we're streamlining that process and dramatically shortening the time to value in an effort to accelerate our customers’ journey toward engineering excellence.”

With Spotlight Developer Platform, Solo.io addresses the complexity that comes with scaling development and operations in cloud-native environments. Spotlight aims to enhance the developer experience through a unified, intuitive interface for delivering platforms as a product; bolster efficiency and productivity by optimizing development workflows and standardizing development and operation processes; and facilitate informed decision-making through increased visibility and control.

Key benefits include of Spotlight include:

Reduces setup delays to deliver value from the very first day. Tool discovery: Makes API specifications, documentation, and tools readily available in a single location within Spotlight’s service catalog.

Simplifies software releases with seamless pipeline integration. Curated plugins: Streamlines platform engineering adoption with a combination of custom plugins and carefully curated Backstage plugins.

Enhances production consistency with encoded best practices and template-based service setup. Multi-cluster and Multi-cloud Compatibility: Supports any Kubernetes environment across clouds or on-premise.

Delivers feedback on best practices, security, and more to optimize operations. Powered by Backstage: Leverages Backstage’s dynamic community and extensive plugin ecosystem to boost developer productivity.

Provides support and guidance from Solo.io’s team of experts to ensure long-term success. Zero-Trust Security: Creates a central hub for enforcing zero trust authentication and authorization policies, integrating seamlessly with SSO and RBAC to ensure secure communication.

For more information about Solo.io Spotlight, visit: http://www.solo.io/spotlight .

Join Solo.io at KubeCon

Solo.io is attending KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe 2024 in Paris, France as a Platinum sponsor, and the team will present at six sessions. Solo.io is also attending Cilium + eBPF Day on March 19th as a Diamond sponsor, with a keynote by Idit Levine, and BackstageCon on March 19th as a Gold sponsor. Visit the Solo.io team at booth E3 in the Solutions Showcase to learn more and see a demo. For more information visit: https://www.solo.io/events/kubecon/ .

About Solo.io

Solo.io is a trusted partner to hundreds of companies around the world, providing industry-leading cloud-native API gateway, management, and service mesh. Solo.io provides solutions helping companies to secure, scale, and simplify their application networking. Companies use Solo.io to deliver modern applications faster, and across any cloud infrastructure. Solo.io is shaping the future of cloud-native computing. To learn more and see the solutions in action, visit www.solo.io.