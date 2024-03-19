LoRa Alliance® to Showcase Volume and Diversity of LoRaWAN® Solutions for Industrial IoT at Hannover Messe 2024

The Alliance will be joined by Actility, Browan Communications, Connected Inventions, Disrupt-X, MOKO Technology, MultiTech, TagoIO, Traxmate & Codepoint, TWTG and ZENNER to share how LoRaWAN is “energizing a sustainable industry”

FREMONT, Calif., March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The LoRa Alliance®, the global association of companies backing the open LoRaWAN® standard for the internet of things (IoT) low-power wide-area networks (LPWANs), today announced its presence in Hall 14 Stand H06 at Hannover Messe 2024 from April 22 to 26 at the Hannover Exhibition Grounds. The LoRa Alliance will also host a panel titled “Flexibility in Connectivity for Industrial IoT (IIoT): Driving the Revolution of Industry 5.0 with LoRaWAN” on Thursday, April 25, at 2:15 p.m. on the 5G & Industrial Wireless Conference Stage in Hall 14.



At the show, the LoRa Alliance and member companies co-exhibiting on the stand will illustrate the role of connectivity in industrial digital transformation. Industry 5.0 represents the next evolutionary phase of industry, which focuses on the integration of advanced technologies with human ingenuity to enhance both productivity and worker well-being. LoRaWAN facilitates these advancements to enhance aspects such as worker safety, environmental protection and emergency preparedness. Onsite, LoRa Alliance members will show how LoRaWAN optimizes industrial operations, integrates with existing infrastructure and creates synergies with complementary technologies to maximize the value of IIoT solutions.

“The overall theme for this year’s Hannover Messe is ‘Energizing a Sustainable Industry,’ which embodies how LoRaWAN supports industrial IoT and Industry 5.0,” said Donna Moore, CEO and chairwoman of the LoRa Alliance. “Today, enterprises are seeking insights into labor practices, devices, supplies and equipment in their factories and campuses, as well as into facility conditions, and applying adaptive intelligence to the data to drive benefits like efficiency, improved safety, increased productivity and enhanced worker utilization. This is where LoRaWAN shines: being able to provide access to data that enables continuous optimization of processes, equipment and the work environment itself, which ultimately drives sustainability and workforce well-being in support of people, planet and business profits.”

The Alliance’s “Flexibility in Connectivity for IIoT” panel will feature experts from Actility, Browan Communications, Disrupt-X, TWTG, and ZENNER discussing the value of the LoRaWAN open standard and highlighting its role in facilitating end-to-end solutions, scalability and interoperability, backed by real-world examples. Speakers will also showcase how data-driven insights lead to operational efficiencies and quantifiable ROI, using compelling case studies as examples.

In addition, the Deutsche Messe fairgrounds has a LoRaWAN network that will feature live use cases during the event, including a dashboard of LoRaWAN deployments. Live sensor data will be available at this public dashboard. LoRa Alliance members MultiTech, Connected Inventions, MOKO Technology and TWTG’s live sensor-based demos are featured:

MOKO’s LW007-PIR sensor using LoRaWAN will be placed in the locker room of the arena for motion detection, while its LW009-SM will be used for parking detection. Additionally, the LW008-MT will be utilized for vehicle tracking near the Industrial Wireless Arena.

Continuous, permanent leak-detection sensors from MultiTech using LoRaWAN are deployed by facility management technicians in the Industrial Wireless Arena, monitoring water damage and excessive waste from water leaks under sinks, by toilets, in water pump areas and in a difficult-to-reach cable shaft covered by a steel lid under the Hall 14 expo area.

TWTG will showcase a live use case featuring its NEON Temperature Transmitter. This device will monitor temperature changes and extremes in the fairground pond located south of Hall 2.



Booth demos from LoRa Alliance member companies include the following:

Actility’s Abeeway Smart Badges will be used to demonstrate people-tracking at Hannover Messe, with select attendees’ locations shown on the event floor in real time. Additionally, the company will demo LoRaWAN relay, DLMS/COSEM integration with LoRaWAN, as well as LoRaWAN firmware updates over the air (FUOTA).

Browan Communications is introducing a new telemetry system that utilizes LoRaWAN to connect tanks with a network of smart devices. This technology enables the real-time transmission of tank level and location data to the cloud, allowing suppliers and customers to collaboratively monitor levels, streamline delivery schedules and prevent stockouts. The user-friendly portal provides easy access to visualize and track gas levels and usage in real time, enhancing efficiency and communication.

Connected Inventions will show its IoT devices that use LoRaWAN to deliver energy-efficient IoT solutions for buildings, offering proven return on investment, simplified operations and assured compliance with ESG and sustainability targets. Using granular, real-time sensor data, building managers gain the visibility to optimize utilization, monitor indoor air quality and more.

Disrupt-X will present its next-generation IoT platform, ALEF, featuring an embedded LoRaWAN network server. This integration harnesses LoRaWAN protocols to offer a comprehensive suite of IoT solutions. Key offerings include its Ignite Shield application, focusing on environmental and asset monitoring, with about 20 IoT solutions using LoRaWAN to meet the needs of asset owners and facility managers.

MOKO Technology will show how it uses LoRaWAN technology to elevate industrial safety and operational efficiency. It will spotlight its LW001 and LW008 GPS Trackers tailored for industrial vehicle/materials management, as well as the LW006 Smart Badge, an intuitive button-based alarm system that enables distress signaling to safeguard personnel.

MultiTech will showcase how 5G and LoRaWAN are transforming digitization of assets and processes for industry, seamlessly integrating LoRaWAN, a standardized LPWAN technology in unlicensed ISM band, with 5G NR network infrastructure. The company also has demonstrations of permanently deployed low-power, long-range LoRaWAN battery-operated sensors deployed in Hall 14 managing water leaks and environmental risks.

TagoIO will demonstrate how energy meters and industrial equipment using LoRaWAN connected to its IoT platform can provide precise consumption information and yield maintenance insights. Among the solutions presented, TagoIO will show integration with asset-management tools to help with predictive maintenance and asset utilization goals.

Traxmate and Codepoint have revolutionized the safety and asset-management industry with their cutting-edge LoRaWAN-based technology. They have created end-to-end tracking-based solutions perfect for campuses and regions. Compared with cellular-based solutions, these offer monitoring and tracking at a fraction of the cost and without sacrificing performance.

TWTG’s sensor product line features pressure, vibration, valve position and temperature sensors using LoRaWAN to empower data-driven decision-making, optimizing processes and enhancing operational efficiency. The company will showcase how its sensor technology revolutionizes reliability and maintenance management, transitioning from reactive to proactive strategies.

ZENNER is demonstrating one of the largest operated LoRaWAN networks in Europe, which supports 7.5M sensors and 100,000 gateways. The ZENNER Team will provide insight into the latest LoRaWAN IoT use cases and projects and will share several industrial use cases to demonstrate the strength of LoRaWAN as a sustainable technology for all kinds of industries.

On June 19 & 20, the LoRa Alliance will return to Germany for LoRaWAN Live, taking place in Munich. The program is ideal for anyone interested in or working with LoRaWAN. As the official LoRaWAN event of the year, LoRaWAN Live offers a unique opportunity to share insights, experiences and visions with a vibrant and engaged ecosystem from multiple industries across the globe. The event will feature an agenda filled with technical sessions, a products and solutions marketplace, mainstage keynotes and VIP speakers, live demonstrations focusing on various use cases and markets, and plenty of opportunities for networking and business meetings.

