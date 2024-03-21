Compliance & Risks Unveils Groundbreaking Insights Tool: Navigate Regulatory Risk and Uncover Growth Opportunities

Compliance & Risks launch powerful new Insights capability

Our new Insights tool protects revenue goals, while uncover opportunities for growth and expansion and ensuring business alignment.

By providing compliance leadership and the managers with unparalleled visibility over their compliance operations, we empower them to navigate regulatory complexities with confidence and efficiency.” — Matt Kuo, Chief Product Officer at Compliance & Risks

CORK, IRELAND, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Compliance & Risks, is thrilled to announce the release of its revolutionary Insights feature. Designed to empower executives and compliance managers, Insights represents a significant leap forward in compliance management.

In today's rapidly evolving regulatory landscape, compliance leadership and teams face mounting challenges in understanding and adhering to diverse compliance obligations while achieving business objectives. The absence of actionable risk profiling has long been a pain point for compliance teams, hindering their ability to adapt to regulatory changes, allocate resources efficiently, and mitigate revenue risks effectively.

In the market research conducted by Compliance & Risks, one of the biggest obstacles identified to achieving uninterrupted compliance - is being unable to map upcoming regulatory changes to business and revenue risks, to prioritize compliance initiatives effectively to mitigate the biggest risks.

“There is an enormous amount of regulations and requirements I need to manage. I cant hire an army but I need to give assurances that we are doing the right thing to keep the products on the market and not disrupt our business plans”

Insights addresses these challenges head-on by identifying upcoming regulations, evaluating their potential impact on revenue, and prioritize risks for effective management. These Insights simplify the reporting of new risks to management and allows to effortlessly track high priority work through the compliance team and to ensure work is completed before regulatory deadlines.

By leveraging data integration and advanced analytics, Compliance & Risks provides actionable intelligence derived from the connection between regulatory data and user inputs, enabling compliance managers and executives to make informed decisions and prioritize compliance efforts that align with both their product compliance and ESG business objectives.

Key features of Operational Insights include:

- Horizon Scanning - Insights to identify the timeline of all relevant emerging changes to regulation and proposed draft regulation so compliance teams can proactively act on what lies ahead and devise strategies to deal with disruption, ensuring they stay ahead of the regulatory landscape.

- Risk Profiling - Insights to easily distinguish which changes are high risk based on the probability of the regulation coming into force and the number of products and markets impacted.

- Capacity Management - Insights to help compliance managers ensure they have the right size team to deal with all the high risk disruption coming their way to safeguard company revenue

- Operational Insights - Insights to help ensure the work being done by the compliance team is prioritised by impact to the business and help highlight work that gets stuck to ensure it is complete before the regulatory deadlines.

- Opportunity Identification - Insights to help highlight opportunities to expand into new markets based on the current level of compliance and the regulatory requirements of new markets.

"Our Insights feature represents a transformative shift in compliance management," said Matt Kuo, Chief Product Officer at Compliance & Risks . "By providing compliance leadership and the managers with unparalleled visibility and control over their compliance operations, we empower them to navigate regulatory complexities with confidence and efficiency."

With Insights, compliance leadership and managers can expect to:

- Protect Revenue Goals - Proactively identify and quantify risks to revenue goals to build the business case for prioritizing the right compliance initiatives.

- Uncover Revenue Opportunities - Uncover untapped revenue opportunities by combining product and compliance data with similarities between markets to scalably grow revenue.

- Achieve Business Alignment - Clearly communicate the impact of compliance on revenue goals and gain alignment across departments on the most impactful compliance initiatives.

The launch of Insights underscores C&R’s commitment to providing critical insights to achieve, maintain, and expand corporate and product compliance in a rapidly changing regulatory environment.

Learn more about C&R’s Insights feature here.