Resolution 976 introduced by Sen. Cynthia A. Villar

PHILIPPINES, March 19 - Press Release
March 19, 2024

RESOLUTION 976
INTRODUCED BY SEN. CYNTHIA A. VILLAR

RESOLUTION

Directing The Appropriate Senate Committee To Conduct An Inquiry, In Aid Of Legislation, On The Management Practices, The Presence Of Tenurial Agreements, And The Protection Mechanisms Or The Lack Thereof, Accorded To The Country's Protected Areas, In Light Of Distressing Reports Of Exploitation Or Defacement Of Certain Protected Areas, Such As The Upper Marikina River Basin Protected Landscape In Rizal, The Siargao Island Protected Landscape And Seascape In Surigao Del Norte, The Chocolate Hills Natural Monument In The Province Of Bohol, The Mount Apo Natural Park In The Provinces Of North Cotabato And Davao Del Sur, And Davao City, Among Others

******

P.S. Resolution 976

