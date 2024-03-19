STATEMENT OF SENATOR JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON THE SIGNING INTO LAW OF NO PERMIT, NO EXAM PROHIBITION ACT AND THE NEW PASSPORT ACT

Bilang mambabatas, ipinagmamalaki ko ang pagkakaroon ng mahalagang papel sa pagpasa ng mga landmark bills na ito - ang New Philippine Passport Act at ang No Permit, No Exam Prohibition Act.

By mandating the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to create an online application portal and electronic one-stop shop, we make passport application easier and more efficient for our kababayans. Moreover, the law allows for offsite and mobile passport services, which means Filipinos in different regions can conveniently apply for passports.

Sa ilalim ng RA 11984 o ang No Permit, No Exam Prohibition Act, tinutugunan nito ang madalas na kinakaharap ng mahihirap na mga mag-aaral na nagiging hadlang sa pag-abot ng kanilang mga pangarap.

No student should be denied the opportunity to demonstrate their knowledge and skills mainly due to financial constraints. This law places a strong emphasis on promoting fairness and inclusivity within our education system.

Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada is co-author and co-sponsor of SB 2001 or the New Philippine Passport Act and SB 1359 or the No Permit, No Exam Prohibition Act