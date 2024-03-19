On March 18, 2024, Special Representative of the Chinese Government on European Affairs Wu Hongbo, upon invitation, attended the National Day reception hosted by the Irish Embassy in China, and met with visiting Minister for Finance of Ireland Michael McGrath. The two sides had an exchange of views on China-Ireland and China-EU relations, among others.
You just read:
Special Representative of the Chinese Government on European Affairs Wu Hongbo Attends Ireland's National Day Reception
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.