March 19, 2024 SP Zubiri Statement on the Order of Arrest for Pastor Quiboloy

19 March 2024 Recognizing the rights of persons affented by the inquiry, a Show Cause Order was issued by the Committee on Pastor Quiboloy, directing him to justify why he should not be arrested after he was cited in contempt. Through counsel, he submitted a Compliance to the Office of the Chairperson, Senator Risa Hontiveros, copying my office and praying that certain reliefs be accorded to him. We maintain that this is a Committee matter. The subject of this inquiry in aid of legislation has been referred to and is properly cognizable by the Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality. Therefore, it is the Committee which should determine the sufficiency of Pastor Quiboloy's response to the Show Cause Order. The Chairperson, Senator Risa Hontiveros, found no merit in the explanation of Pastor Quiboloy and has ruled to deny the reliefs prayed for and to issue the order of arrest. Pursuant to our duly published Rules Governing Inquiries in Aid of Legislation and the Rules of the Senate, it is ministerial for me to sign the order of arrest. We are signing the order to protect our Committee system, to preserve the Senate's power of inquiry with process to enforce it. Should the witness appear during the next hearing and purge himself of contempt, there will be no need to order his arrest. We reiterate that the purpose of the order of arrest is not to punish but to make the inquiry potent and compelling.