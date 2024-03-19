Robin Pushes to Cite Police Major in Contempt Over Beauty Queen's Disappearance

Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla on Tuesday moved to cite in contempt Police Major Allan de Castro, an officer linked to the disappearance of beauty queen Catherine Camilon in Batangas in October 2023.

Padilla also appealed to Jeffrey Magpantay, another person linked to the case, to cooperate with investigators to shed light on the five-month-old case.

"Minumungkahi ko po sa ating komite na ma-cite in contempt si G. de Castro. I so move (I move to cite Mr. de Castro in contempt. I so move)," Padilla said at the hearing of the Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs after committee chairman Sen. Ronald dela Rosa was not satisfied with his answers.

Dela Rosa approved the motion citing de Castro in contempt "for lying before this committee." He ordered that de Castro be taken into custody.

At the hearing, de Castro had insisted he did not have a relationship with Camilon, despite the evidence presented by Camilon's family and investigators.

Padilla also urged Magpantay to share with them what he knows, after the latter insisted on his decision to keep silent and speak instead before the court.

"Kasi ang ayaw namin dito, kung sino ang taong maliit, yan ang napapahamak. Yan ang laging ganyan sa atin, laging may fall guy. Kawawa naman (What we don't want to happen is that the little guy becomes the fall guy)," he said.

"Sana magkaroon kayo ng lakas ng loob makipagusap sa amin, handa kaming makinig (I hope you gather the courage to talk to us. We are ready to listen)," he added.

Robin Pina-Contempt ang Police Major sa Pagkawala ng Beauty Queen

Pina-cite in contempt ni Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla nitong Martes si Police Major Allan de Castro, na naiugnay sa pagkawala ni beauty queen Catherine Camilon sa Batangas noong Oktubre 2023.

Umapela rin si Padilla kay Jeffrey Magpantay, isa pang naiugnay sa kaso, na makipagtulungan sa mga imbestigador para malutas sa wakas ang kaso.

"Minumungkahi ko po sa ating komite na ma-cite in contempt si G. de Castro. I so move," ani Padilla sa pagdinig ng Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs matapos sinabi ni committee chairman Sen. Ronald dela Rosa na hindi siya na nasiyahan sa mga sagot ni de Castro.

Aprubado kay dela Rosa ang mosyon ni Padilla, na i-cite in contempt si de Castro "for lying before this committee." Iniutos niya na i-take into custody si de Castro.

Sa pagdinig, iginiit ni de Castro na wala siyang relasyon kay Camilon, sa kabila ng ebidensya mula sa pamilya ni Camilon at sa mga imbestigador.

Umapela rin si Padilla kay Magpantay na sabihin ang nalalaman niya, matapos pinilit ni Magpantay manahimik at magsalita na lamang sa korte.

"Kasi ang ayaw namin dito, kung sino ang taong maliit, yan ang napapahamak. Yan ang laging ganyan sa atin, laging may fall guy. Kawawa naman," ani Padilla.

"Sana magkaroon kayo ng lakas ng loob makipagusap sa amin, handa kaming makinig," dagdag niya.