10 years Berlin energy transition conference Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue” (BETD):

Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Robert Habeck will open the 10th Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue (BETD) today. Under the motto “Accelerating the Global Energy Transition”, ministers and high-ranking delegations from over 75 countries will engage in discussions with representatives of business, science and civil society. The conference will focus on strategies for reaching the necessary tripling of new global renewables capacity.

Despite the record new capacity across all regenerative energies, the world is not on target when it comes to the necessary expansion of renewable energies. This is the conclusion of the special report presented by the International Organization for Renewable Energies (IRENA) at the BETD, entitled “Tracking COP28 outcomes: Tripling renewable capacity by 2030”. In the record-breaking year of 2023, a total of 473 gigawatts of renewable energy systems were installed. What is needed, by contrast, is an installation capacity of 1,000 GW per year until 2030.

More than ever, this 10th BETD conference sees itself as an implementation conference and a platform for laying out and discussing concrete solutions for the global energy transition. The focus of the conference will be on the measures required for implementing the COP28 target of a tripling of new capacity from renewable energy installations, as well on the financing and infrastructure needed to reach that target.

One of the BETD traditions is to present projects that make concrete solutions tangible. This year, Ndiarka Mbodji, founder and CEO of the company Kowry Energy, will discuss the concrete implementation of the energy transition with Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Executive Director of the International Energy Agency (IEA) Fatih Birol.

Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock: “Last year, the world installed 50 percent more renewable energy than in the previous year. And with the most recent Climate Change Conference in Dubai it has become clear that the age of fossil fuels is nearing its end. What’s key now is seeing who is in the lead in economic and technological terms and ensuring that the expansion of renewables takes place in a fair and just way. Because an estimated 600 million people in Africa alone still have no access to electricity. If we are to be able to prevent the worst effects of the climate crisis, we need an absolute explosion in global investment in clean energy. The world is gathering together at the Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue. Because we want to learn from one another. Uruguay is even today managing to generate up to 98% of its electricity from renewable sources. Oman is implementing several mega solar projects to provide electricity for tens of thousands of households. And one of the world’s biggest green ammonia plants is under construction in Namibia; this will give further impetus to our cooperation on hydrogen, the fuel of the future. While the crises keep us on alert, an awareness of the urgency of climate action unites us across all borders. It is time for the world at long last to ditch the ballast of fossil fuels in order to unleash the economic potential of renewables.”

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action Robert Habeck : “The BETD has become to one of the most relevant forums for the global energy transition. Since the first BETD was held in 2015, the global energy transition has come a long way. And we too have made our contribution. In Germany, the share of renewables in the electricity mix has increased to over 50% during this period. And we are picking up the pace: By 2030, our goal is to reach a share of 80% – and we are on course to meet that target. The same applies to the hydrogen ramp-up and the transformation of the economy. Of course, we cannot afford to let up in our efforts – neither here at home nor at international level.

With the ambitious global targets set at the COP28 in Dubai regarding renewables, energy efficiency and the exit from fossil fuels, the international community has set the pace that we will have to meet in the coming years. By working together at international level, with every country contributing its strengths, experience and know-how, it will be possible to successfully implement these targets by 2030. Germany is actively driving this cooperation – in our bilateral partnerships on climate, energy and water with currently more than 30 partner countries, for example, as well as through the BETD as one of the first major international forums following the energy resolutions passed at COP28.”

President of the German Renewable Energy Federation (Bundesverband Erneuerbare Energie e.V., BEE), Dr. Simone Peter: “The expansion of renewables in Germany is once again taking on a significant dynamic, especially in the areas of photovoltaics and wind power. With a share of 52% of gross electricity supply, these technologies are system- defining and have an increasingly cross-sectoral impact. This brings us to the next stage in the development of the energy transition: The adaptation to a new electricity market design, an improved network infrastructure and a flexibly controllable back-up system of biomass, hydropower, geothermal energy, storage systems and sector coupling. The mid-sized segment of the renewables sector is ready to cover 100% of the energy supply, also in the areas of heating, mobility and industry. In this way, Germany is taking a first important step in meeting its commitment to support the COP28 resolution towards a tripling of the expansion of renewable by 2030. In the longer term, however, the industry is calling for more ambitious initiatives, binding targets and concrete measures in order to win over the private sector for the necessary investment offensives. As an international platform working to advance the energy transition, the BETD can help develop the ideas that are needed in this effort.”

In keeping with its tradition as a global energy transition forum, this year’s BETD conference will also welcome Federal Minister for the Environment Steffi Lemke, Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development Svenja Schulze and the Director-General of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Francesco La Camera, as well as Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the International Energy Agency (IEA).

The German Government has hosted the Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue since 2015; the conference is organized in cooperation between the German Renewable Energy Federation (BEE), the German Solar Association (BSW-Solar), the German Energy Agency (dena) and eclareon.

More than 2,000 guests from more than 100 countries are expected to attend the two- day BETD conference.

