Global Primary Cell Culture Market Projected To Witness Substantial Growth, 2024-2031

Burlingame, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Market Insights published a report, titled, Global Primary Cell Culture Market, By Product Type (Primary Cells, Instruments, Reagents and Supplements, Media, Other Consumables), By Cell Type (Human Primary Cells, Animal Primary Cells,), By Application (Cell & Gene Therapy Development, Vaccine Production, Drug Discovery and Development, Cancer Research, Prenatal Diagnosis, Others), By End User (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Academic and Research Institutions, Contract Research Organizations (CROs), Others), and By Geography: Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2024-2031. According to the report the global primary cell culture market size was valued at US$ 5.99 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 13.30 Billion by 2031, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.5% from 2024 to 2031.



Request Sample Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/6620

Market Dynamics:

The primary cell culture market is driven by the increasing demand for personalized medicine, as primary cell cultures play a crucial role in developing customized treatment options for patients. Additionally, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing focus on regenerative medicine are further propelling the market growth.

Global Primary Cell Culture Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $5.99 billion Estimated Value by 2031 $13.30 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% Historical Data 2019–2023 Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product Type, By Cell Type, By Application, By End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Growing Application Areas of Primary Cells



• Advancing Cell Culture Techniques



• Growing Demand for Personalized Medicine Restraints & Challenges • High Cost of Equipment and Maintenance



• Difficulty In Isolating and Maintaining Primary Cells

Market Trends:

One key trend in the primary cell culture market is the growing adoption of 3D cell culture techniques, which offer better mimicry of in vivo environments compared to traditional 2D cell cultures. This is leading to enhanced drug discovery and development processes.

Another trend is the increasing use of primary cell culture models in toxicity testing, as they provide more accurate results compared to cell lines. This is driving the demand for primary cell culture products in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries.

Buy this Complete Business Research Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/6620

Market Opportunities:

The market opportunity in primary cell culture lies in the growth of cell and gene therapy development. As the demand for personalized medicine continues to increase, there is a growing need for primary cell culture in the development of cell and gene therapies. Primary cells play a crucial role in understanding disease mechanisms, drug responses, and patient-specific therapies, making them essential in the field of regenerative medicine.

Another market opportunity in primary cell culture is the rising demand for cancer research. Primary cells are essential in studying cancer biology, drug responses, and developing targeted therapies for various types of cancer. With the increasing incidence of cancer globally, there is a growing need for primary cell culture in oncology research and drug development.

Key Market Takeaways:

Primary Cell Culture is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period 2024-2031, owing to the growing demand for personalized medicine and oncology research.

On the basis of product type, primary cells are expected to hold a dominant position, owing to their crucial role in cell therapy development.

By cell type, human primary cells are dominating the market due to their relevance in studying human diseases.

In terms of applications, cell & gene therapy development is expected to be the leading segment, driven by the focus on personalized medicine.

North America is projected to dominate the market, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure and key players in the region.

Key players including Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Danaher, Lonza, PromoCell GmbH, and Corning Incorporated are expected to maintain their strong presence in the primary cell culture market. Overall, the market is poised for substantial growth due to the increasing focus on personalized medicine, regenerative therapies, and targeted drug development.

Ask for Customization: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/6620

Recent Developments

In May 2023, ProBioGen, a Germany-based company that develops and manufactures APIs, launched a novel lentivirus packaging cell line. Lenti.RiGHT is a lentivirus manufacturing platform that utilizes human embryonic kidney 293 packaging cells.

In May 2023, Lonza, a global biotechnology company, announced the launch of TheraPEAK T-VIVO Cell Culture Medium, a novel chemically defined medium designed to improve CAR T-cell production. The medium is free of animal-derived components, which increases consistency and process control while also simplifying regulatory approval for a faster time-to-market.

Detailed Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Primary Cells

Instruments

Reagents and Supplements

Media

Other Consumables



By Cell Type:

Human Primary Cells

Animal Primary Cells

By Application:

Cell & Gene Therapy Development

Vaccine Production

Drug Discovery and Development

Cancer Research

Prenatal Diagnosis

Others

By End User:

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Academic and Research Institutions

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Others

By Region:

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Countries Rest of Middle East & Africa



Read complete market research report, "Global Primary Cell Culture Market, By Product Type, By Cell Type, By Application, By End User, By Geography, Market Size And Share Analysis - Growth Trends And Forecasts 2024-2031", Published by Coherent Market Insights.

Find more related trending reports below:

Tumor Microenvironment Market, By Cancer Type (Lung Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Bladder Cancer and Others (Melanoma, Kidney cancer, Ovarian cancer etc.)), By Target (T Cells, Tumor-Associated Macrophages, Myeloid-Derived Suppressor Cells, Cancer-Associated Fibroblasts, Regulatory T Cells and Others (Tumor-associated neutrophils, Dendritic cells etc.)), By Therapy (Monoclonal Antibodies, Cytokines, Cancer Vaccines, Oncolytic Viruses, Adoptive Cell Therapies and Others (Gene therapies, Immunomodulators,Checkpoint inhibitors etc.), By End User (Biopharmaceutical Companies, Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research Institutes, Contract Research Organizations (CROs) and Others (Academic Institutes and Others), By Geography (North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific)

CRISPR Technology Market, By Product (Enzymes, Kits & Reagents, Guide RNA, and Others), By Application (Biomedical, Agricultural, Industrial, and Others), By End User (Pharmaceutical companies and Biotechnology Companies, Academics and Government Research Institutes, and Others (CROs etc.)), and By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America)

Histology and Cytology Market, by Product Type (Instruments and Analysis Software System and Consumable and Reagents), by Examination Type (Histology and Cytology {Breast Cancer, Cervical Cancer, and Others (Others include Oral Cancer, Leukemia, Infectious Diseases, and Inflammatory Diseases)}), by Test Type (Microscopy Tests (Cytogenic Tests and Polymerase Chain Reaction), Molecular Genetics Tests, and Flow Cytomtery), by End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Academic and Research Institutes, and Others), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)

Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market, By Product Type (Viral Vectors, Plasmid DNA and Non-viral Vectors), By Grade (GMP Grade, R&D Grade and Clinical Grade), By Application (DNA Vaccines, Gene Therapy, Immunotherapy, RNA Vaccines and Others), By Manufacturing Type (Outsourcing and In-house Manufacturing), By Development Phase (Pre-Clinical Therapeutics, Clinical Therapeutics and Marketed Therapeutics), By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter



Mr. Shah Senior Client Partner – Business Development Coherent Market Insights Phone: US: +1-206-701-6702 UK: +44-020-8133-4027 Japan: +81-050-5539-1737 India: +91-848-285-0837 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com