Camping equipment market is expected to reach a value of $46.7 billion by 2031, according to Allied Market Research.

Camping Equipment -AMR

Growing number of campers, and heightened initiatives from tourism associations to promote camping activities have contributed to this trend.

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, UNITED STATE, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Camping Equipment Market by Application (Personal, Commercial), by Type (Camping Furniture, Camping Backpacks, Tents, Cooking Systems and Cookware, Camping Gear and Accessories), by Distribution Channel (Business to business, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty sporting stores, Online retailers, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". According to the report, the global camping equipment industry generated $22.0 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $46.7 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 8.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Prime determinants of growth

Rise in awareness regarding health & fitness, increase in number of campers, surge in initiatives from tourism associations to promote camping activities, and increase in youth population drive the growth of the global camping equipment market. Moreover, increase in interest of campers for novel tents present new opportunities in the coming years.

Request Sample Report at:- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17313

Covid-19 Scenario

Though the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, owing to global lockdown, had a significant impact on travel, campgrounds achieved record-setting occupancy, glamping boomed, and RVs became more popular than ever.

The trend is going to continue post-pandemic as well.

The personal segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on application, the personal segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global camping equipment market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to launching of camping equipment for personal or individual camping purpose. However, the commercial segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the low consumer interests and lack of adequate facilities for camping in few regions.

The business to business segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on distribution channel, the business to business segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly one-third of the global camping equipment market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Manufacturers of camping equipment focus on providing products in B2B perspective in the market, which drives the segment. However, the online retailers segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 8.8% from 2022 to 2031. Increase in penetration of camping equipment products in various online portals in the developing regions and the rise in number of offers or discounts attract the campers to purchase camping tent through online channels.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global camping equipment market, due to rise in camping participation among millennials and Generation Z. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.3% from 2022 to 2031. This is attributed to rapid urbanization in the developing countries, increase in youth population, and rise in per capita disposable income.

Checkout link :- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/acfbced53c78393bdd9f28c822fd188c

Leading Market Players: -

AMG-Group

Big Agnes, Inc.

Dometic Group AB

Exxel Outdoors LLC

Hilleberg The Tentmaker AB

Johnson Outdoors

Newell Brands

Oase Outdoors ApS

Simex Outdoor International GmbH

VF Corporation.

TABLE OF CONTENT :-

CHAPTER 1:INTRODUCTION

1.1.Report description

1.2.Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3.Research methodology

1.3.1.Primary research

1.3.2.Secondary research

1.3.3.Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2:EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1.Key findings of the study

2.2.Regional Analysis

2.2.1.Top impacting factors

2.2.2.Top investment pockets

2.3.CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3:MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Porter's five forces analysis

3.2.1.Bargaining power of suppliers

3.2.2.Threat of new entrants

3.2.3.Threat of substitution

3.2.4.Intensity of competitive rivalry

3.2.5.Bargaining power of buyers

3.3.Product Lifecycle

3.4.Camping equipment and types of camping

3.5.Parent Market Overview

3.6.Supply chain analysis

3.7.Impact of COVID-19

3.8.Multiple Scenario

3.9.Regulatory Analysis

Updated on Demand :- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A16935

Similar Reports :-

SAVE Tourism Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/save-tourism-market

Adventure Tourism Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2028

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/adventure-tourism-market

Travel Accessories Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2031

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/travel-accessories-market-A16837



AMR :- Travel & Luxury Travel Reports

Adventure Tourism Market

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adventure-tourism-market-to-reach-2-0-trillion-globally-by-2032-at-19-5-cagr-allied-market-research-301971124.html

Agritourism Market

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agritourism-market-to-reach-111-1-billion-globally-by-2032-at-12-5-cagr-allied-market-research-301980737.html

Sharing Accommodation Market

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sharing-accommodation-market-to-reach-235-7-billion-by-2032-at-6-4-cagr-allied-market-research-301964961.html