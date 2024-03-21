Market Research Services Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

The market research services market size is expected to see steady growth in the next few years. It will grow to $102.88 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1%.” — The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s “Market Research Services Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the market research services market size is predicted to reach $102.88 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1%.

The growth in the market research services market is due to stable economic growth. North America region is expected to hold the largest market research services market share. Major players in the market research services market include Nielsen Holdings Inc., IQVIA Holdings Inc., Gartner, Kantar Group, Ipsos Group S.A., GfK SE, Information Resources, Inc.

Market Research Services Market Segments

• By Type: Marketing Research And Analysis Services, Public Opinion And Election Polling

• By End Use Industry: FMCG, Media, Healthcare & Life Science, Professional Services, Others

• By Geography: The global market research services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Market research services refer to the services that help in the process of determining the viability of a new service or product through direct customer research. With market research, companies can figure out their target market and get opinions and feedback from consumers in real time.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Research Services Market Characteristics

3. Market Research Services Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market Research Services Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Research Services Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Research Services Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Research Services Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

