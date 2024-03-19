Ophthalmic Perimeter Market Update, to Hit USD 601 Million by 2030; Asia-Pacific Region to Undergo Highest Growth Rate

Ophthalmic Perimeter Market

North America accounted for the major share in the ophthalmic perimeter market

The ophthalmic perimeter market is segmented into product, application, end user, and region. ” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global ophthalmic perimeter market size was valued at $379 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $601 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2030.

The market experiences growth due to increased incidences of ophthalmic disorders like glaucoma and cataracts, coupled with rising investments in research and development for product innovations. Expansion of hospitals and ophthalmic clinics, along with the establishment of nonprofit organizations and ambulatory care centers, further stimulate market growth. Additionally, the growing elderly population, more susceptible to eye ailments, significantly contributes to market expansion. Government initiatives aimed at controlling visual impairment and technological advancements in ophthalmic perimeter devices, including simplified operating procedures and high-quality displays, drive market growth. However, limited access in underdeveloped nations may impede market progress. Conversely, emerging markets present lucrative growth opportunities for the ophthalmic perimeter market.

The market is segmented by product into static, kinetic, and combination categories. As of 2020, the static segment held the largest share globally and is expected to maintain this dominance throughout the forecast period. Factors driving the growth of the static segment include its effective utilization for visual field testing in children with glaucoma and its widespread availability. Additionally, the market is stimulated by lifestyle improvements, increasing prevalence of age-related ophthalmic conditions such as glaucoma and cataracts, a growing number of ophthalmic perimeter manufacturers, and the high adoption rate of advanced ophthalmic perimeter technologies.

In terms of end users, the market is divided into hospitals, ophthalmic clinics, and others. The ophthalmic clinics segment is projected to experience significant growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the increasing number of ophthalmic clinics adopting advanced ophthalmic perimeter devices, the rise in the geriatric population susceptible to various ophthalmic diseases, government initiatives aimed at preventing ophthalmic conditions, and the proliferation of ophthalmic clinics offering novel ophthalmic perimeter devices.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

Based on product, the static segment held largest market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the others segment held largest market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, the ophthalmic clinics segment held largest market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐎𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

Carl Zeiss AG

Heidelberg Engineering GmbH

Konan Medical USA, Inc.

Kowabo Company, Ltd.

Metall Zug AG (Haag-Streit AG)

Metrovision, Nidek Medical Products, Inc.

Optopol Technology Sp. z.o.o., Takagi Seiko Co., Ltd.

