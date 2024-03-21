Pharmacies and Drug Stores Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Pharmacies and Drug Stores Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The pharmacies and drug stores market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1662.63 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 21, 2024

The Business Research Company’s “Pharmacies and Drug Stores Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the pharmacies and drug stores market size is predicted to reach $1662.63 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%.

The growth in the pharmacies and drug stores market is due to the growing aging population and increasing health consciousness among the global populace. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest pharmacies and drug stores market share. Major players in the pharmacies and drug stores market include CVS Health Corporation, McKesson Corporation, AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Cardinal Health Inc., Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Pharmacies and Drug Stores Market Segments

• By Drug Type: Prescription Drugs, OTC drugs

• By Type: Community Pharmacy, Hospital Pharmacy, Clinical Pharmacy, Industrial Pharmacy, Compounding Pharmacy, Consulting Pharmacy, Ambulatory Care Pharmacy, Regulatory Pharmacy, Home Care Pharmacy

• By Product Type: Skin Care, Cold and Flu, Dental, Weight Loss, Vitamins, Other Product Types

• By Geography: The global pharmacies and drug stores market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A pharmacy is where one can get prescription medications. It may be located inside a grocery shop, drugstore, chemist, or other establishment. A drug store refers to a location whose major activity is the selling of pharmaceuticals, medicines, and pharmaceutical preparations. Drug stores have a regular prescription department and hire a registered pharmacist on-site at all times.

