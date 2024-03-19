The Global Multiomics Market Reach Valued At $7.65 Billion by 2031 As Revealed In New Report

Burlingame, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Market Insights published a report, titled, Global Multiomics Market, By Product & Service (Products, Services), By Type (Single-cell Multiomics, Bulk Multiomics), By Platform (Genomics, Transcriptomics, Proteomics, Metabolomics, Integrated Omics Platforms), By Application (Diagnostics, Drug Discovery and Development, Personalized Medicine, AgriGenomics, Others), By End User (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Academic and Research Institutes, Clinical Research Organizations, Others), and By Geography: Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2024-2031. According to the report the global multiomics market was valued at US$ 2.46 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 7.65 Bn by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.2% from 2024 to 2031.



Request Sample Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/6633

Market Dynamics

The Multiomics Market is being primarily driven by the increasing demand for personalized medicine. Multiomics technologies allow for a more comprehensive analysis of an individual's omics data, leading to more targeted and effective personalized treatments. Additionally, the growing focus on precision medicine and the need for better understanding of complex diseases further contribute to the market growth.

Global Multiomics Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $2.46 billion Estimated Value by 2031 $7.65 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 15.2% Historical Data 2019–2023 Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product & Service, By Type, By Platform, By Application, By End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Increasing usage of multiomics in personalized medicine



• Growing investment in and funding of multiomics research Restraints & Challenges • High infrastructure and setup costs of multiomics platforms



• Regulatory hurdles in the adoption of multiomics

Moreover, the advancements in omics technologies, such as genomics, proteomics, transcriptomics, metabolomics, and epigenomics, are enabling researchers to gain deeper insights into various biological processes, driving the demand for multiomics approaches.

Market Trends

One of the key trends in the Multiomics Market is the integration of multiomics data for a more holistic understanding of biological systems. By combining data from different omics disciplines, researchers can uncover complex interactions and identify biomarkers for disease diagnosis and treatment.

Another trend shaping the market is the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to analyze large-scale multiomics datasets. These technologies help in identifying patterns, predicting outcomes, and guiding personalized treatment strategies based on an individual's omics profile. This trend is expected to revolutionize the field of precision medicine and drive innovation in multiomics research.

Buy this Complete Business Research Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/6633

Market Opportunities:

The market for multiomics is witnessing a significant growth opportunity in the field of personalized medicine. With the advancements in technology, personalized medicine based on an individual's genetic makeup is becoming more accessible and affordable. Multiomics plays a crucial role in understanding the genetic, transcriptomic, proteomic, and metabolomic data of an individual, thereby enabling personalized treatment strategies. By analyzing data from multiple omic levels, healthcare providers can tailor treatment plans according to the specific genetic makeup of each patient, leading to improved outcomes and reduced side effects.

Single-cell multiomics is another emerging market opportunity within the multiomics landscape. Traditional multiomics techniques involve analyzing bulk samples, which provide an average snapshot of genetic information across a group of cells. However, single-cell multiomics allows for the analysis of individual cells, providing a more detailed and accurate understanding of cellular heterogeneity and disease mechanisms. This level of granularity is crucial in fields such as cancer research, where identifying rare cell populations can lead to more targeted therapies and better patient outcomes.

Key Market Takeaways:

Multiomics market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period 2024-2031, owing to the growing demand for personalized medicine and the increasing adoption of single-cell multiomics techniques.

On the basis of type, the single-cell multiomics segment is expected to dominate the market, as it provides a more detailed analysis of individual cells compared to bulk multiomics.

In terms of platforms, transcriptomics is expected to hold a dominant position, as it plays a crucial role in understanding gene expression patterns.

North America is poised to lead the market in terms of region, due to the presence of key players and high investment in research and development activities.

Key players operating in the multiomics market include BD, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Illumina, Inc, and Danaher, among others. These key players are focusing on strategic collaborations and product innovations to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Ask for Customization: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/6633

Recent Developments:

On September 12, 2023, the National Institutes of Health announced that it is establishing the Multi-Omics for Health and Disease Consortium, with approximately US$11 million awarded in the consortium’s first year of funding. The new consortium aims to advance the generation and analysis of “multi-omic” data for human health research.

In September 2023, MGI, a company specializing in life science technology and tools, launched the DCS Lab Initiative. This initiative aims to boost important scientific research and promote the development of large-scale multiomics labs. As part of this initiative, MGI is providing products for a variety of applications such as cell omics, DNA sequencing, and spatial omics, which are based on DNBSEQ technologies. These products are being offered to selected research institutions worldwide.

In conclusion, the multiomics market offers lucrative opportunities for growth, driven by the increasing demand for personalized medicine and the rising adoption of single-cell multiomics techniques. With key players investing in research and development activities and strategic partnerships, the market is poised for significant expansion in the coming years. Leveraging the insights from multiomics data can revolutionize healthcare delivery, leading to more precise diagnostics and treatment strategies tailored to individual patients. As the market continues to evolve, stakeholders across the healthcare industry should stay abreast of the latest developments and trends in multiomics to capitalize on this growing market opportunity.

Read complete market research report, " Global Multiomics Market, By Product & Service, By Type, By Platform, By Application, By End User, By Geography, Market Size And Share Analysis - Growth Trends And Forecasts 2024-2031", Published by Coherent Market Insights.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Multiomics Market, By Product & Service

Products Instruments Consumables Software

Services



Global Multiomics Market, By Type

Single-cell Multiomics

Bulk Multiomics

Global Multiomics Market, By Platform

Genomics

Transcriptomics

Proteomics

Metabolomics

Integrated Omics Platforms



Global Multiomics Market, By Application

Diagnostics

Drug Discovery and Development

Personalized Medicine

AgriGenomics

Others (Environmental Monitoring, etc.)



Global Multiomics Market, By End User

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Academic and Research Institutes

Clinical Research Organizations (CROs)

Others (Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers, etc.)

Global Multiomics Market, By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Countries Rest of Middle East & Africa



Find more related trending reports below:

Occupational Health Market, By Service Type (Healthcare services, Drug & Alcohol Testing Services, Physical Examination Services, Disease Screening Services, Health Risk Assessment Services, Others), By Site Location (On-site, Off-site, Telehealth Services), By End User (Small size enterprises, Mid-size enterprise, Large enterprises), By Geography (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa)

Global Single-cell Omics Market, By Technology (Single-cell RNA Sequencing, Single-cell DNA Sequencing, Single-cell Proteomics, Single-cell Multi-omics, Single-cell Imaging, and Others), By Product (Instruments and Consumables), By Application (Cancer research, Immunology, Neuroscience, Stem cell research, Developmental biology, and Others), By End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Company, CRO, and Others)

Global Optical Genome Mapping Market, By Product (Instruments, Consumables and Reagents, Software, Services), By Application (Structural Variant Detection, Genome Assembly, Microbial Strain Typing, Others), By End User (Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies, Clinical Laboratories, Academic research institutes , Others), By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa)

Red Biotechnology Market, By Product Type (Biopharmaceuticals, Biosimilars, Gene Therapy, Tissue Engineering, Cell Therapy), By Application (Drug Discovery & Development, Animal Biotechnology, Environmental Biotechnology, Medical Biotechnology, Industrial Biotechnology, Agricultural Biotechnology, Others), By End User (Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies, Research Institutes, Biotechnology Industry, Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers, Academic Institutions), By Geography (North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific)

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter



Mr. Shah Senior Client Partner – Business Development Coherent Market Insights Phone: US: +1-206-701-6702 UK: +44-020-8133-4027 Japan: +81-050-5539-1737 India: +91-848-285-0837 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com