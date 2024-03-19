Asia –Pacific Oncology Molecular Diagnostics Market Insights : Indonesia to Propel at Highest CAGR During 2022-2031; AMR

Asia –Pacific Oncology Molecular Diagnostics Market

By end user, the Asia-Pacific oncology molecular diagnostics market is categorized into hospitals, reference laboratories and others.

By application, the other cancer segment was the highest contributor to the Asia-Pacific oncology molecular diagnostics market in 2021. ” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Asia–Pacific Oncology Molecular Diagnostics Market, By Application (Colorectal Cancer, Hematological Cancer, Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, and Others), Type (Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), Fluorescence In-situ Hybridization (FISH), Spectrometry, and Others), and End User (Hospitals, Reference Laboratories, and Others) - Global Opportunities and Industry Forecasts, 2022-2031." According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Asia-Pacific oncology molecular diagnostics industry was estimated at 610.17 million in 2021, and is expected to hit $1.24 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2031.

The growth of the Asia-Pacific oncology molecular diagnostics market is propelled by factors such as the increasing prevalence of various types of cancers, a growing geriatric population, advancements in biomarker identification systems, lifestyle changes, and significant technological advancements in molecular diagnostics techniques. Conversely, challenges including limited healthcare insurance coverage and insufficient awareness among individuals regarding the advantages of skilled professionals in handling molecular diagnostics techniques hinder market growth to some extent. Nonetheless, the introduction of government programs aimed at raising awareness about cancer to alleviate the burden on the population presents promising opportunities in the industry.

𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝒍𝒖𝒏𝒈𝒔 𝒄𝒂𝒏𝒄𝒆𝒓 𝒔𝒆𝒈𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝒕𝒐 𝒓𝒆𝒕𝒂𝒊𝒏 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒍𝒊𝒐𝒏'𝒔 𝒔𝒉𝒂𝒓𝒆-

In 2021, the lung cancer segment dominated the Asia-Pacific oncology molecular diagnostics market, capturing approximately one-fourth of the market share. This segment is expected to maintain its leading position with the fastest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% throughout the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to factors such as the rising geriatric population, evolving lifestyles, and advancements in biomarker identification systems.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐂𝐑 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐛𝐲 2031-

In 2021, the PCR segment dominated the Asia-Pacific oncology molecular diagnostics market, accounting for over one-third of the market share. The segment's growth is propelled by the increasing adoption of polymerase chain reaction (PCR), which offers several advantages including a less time-consuming process. However, the NGS segment is anticipated to exhibit the fastest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0% from 2022 to 2031. This growth is attributed to its ease of handling and the requirement of low sample concentration for testing.

𝑹𝒆𝒔𝒕 𝒐𝒇 𝑨𝒔𝒊𝒂-𝑷𝒂𝒄𝒊𝒇𝒊𝒄 𝒉𝒆𝒍𝒅 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒎𝒂𝒋𝒐𝒓 𝒔𝒉𝒂𝒓𝒆 𝒊𝒏 2021-

In 2021, the market in the Rest of Asia-Pacific region emerged as the dominant force, capturing over four-fifths of the Asia-Pacific oncology molecular diagnostics market. This region is projected to maintain its momentum with the fastest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% throughout the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to factors such as the increasing adoption and acceptance of personalized medicines, improvements in healthcare infrastructure, and greater investments in research and development activities across the region. The report also examines other countries including Australia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Singapore.

𝑲𝒆𝒚 𝑴𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕 𝑷𝒍𝒂𝒚𝒆𝒓𝒔

Abbott Laboratories

BioMerieux

Amoy Dx

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Siemens Healthcares

Danaher Corporation

Diasorin SP

Thermo Fisher

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Sysmex Corporation

