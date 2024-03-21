Payments Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Payments Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The payments market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1,086.76 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%.” — The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s “Payments Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the payments market size is predicted to reach $1,086.76 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%.

The growth in the payments market is due to the growth of E-commerce sector. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest payments market share. Major players in the payments market include Amazon Payments Inc., Apple Inc., Google Pay Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited.

Payments Market Segments

• By Type: Credit Transfer, Direct Debit, Check Payment, Cash Deposit

• By Application: Banks, Non-Banking Financial Institutions, Other Applications

• By End-user Industry: Retail, Banking and Financial Service, Telecommunication, Government, Transportation, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global payments market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Payment instruments are systems that enable funds held in accounts at credit, payment, or similar institutions to be transferred to a payee on receipt of a payment order.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Payments Market Characteristics

3. Payments Market Trends And Strategies

4. Payments Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Payments Market Size And Growth

……

27. Payments Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Payments Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

