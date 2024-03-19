EFI Expands Portfolio of Innovation for Sign and Display Graphics at FESPA with New VUTEk Q3h XP and EFI Pro 33r Printers

Exhibit at Stand 1-D70 features EFI’s full array of digital inkjet production printers and workflow solutions

AMSTERDAM, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electronics For Imaging, Inc. is further advancing its customer-focused commitment to delivering innovation that creates more opportunities for sign and display graphics producers to be more competitive and grow profitably with the introduction of the EFI™ VUTEk® Q3h XP printer – a true high-speed hybrid flatbed/roll-fed LED printer, offering superior-quality imaging along with flexible and versatile production-level throughput – and the next generation 3.2-metre EFI Pro 33r roll-to-roll LED printer. In addition to the new printer introductions, EFI is showcasing its leading digital inkjet technologies for the sign and display, packaging, and textile markets at the 2024 FESPA Global Expo, 19-22 March, in Hall 1, Stand D70.



“Our leading-edge technology at FESPA Global gives customers unmatched capabilities and opportunities to achieve profitable growth in digital inkjet production printing,” said EFI VP of Worldwide Marketing Ken Hanulec. “With a comprehensive portfolio of production printers with the most advanced technology and innovative inks and coatings for the sign and display. packaging, and textile markets, our exhibit in Amsterdam is an essential stop for growth- and profit-minded print providers.”

A leading-edge portfolio of innovation that expands opportunities

Visitors to EFI’s stand at the RAI Amsterdam Exhibition and Convention Centre will see a strong line-up of new and leading-edge printers along with workflow technologies that streamline job management and help boost efficiency.

The new, 3.3-metre-wide VUTEk Q3h XP hybrid flatbed/roll-fed LED printer, making its worldwide debut, is designed to provide high-quality imaging and production-level printing for faster turnarounds. The printer is available with four (CMYK) or six (CMYK, lc, lk) colours and optional white and clear inks. Industrial built for multiple shift operation and 24/7 printing, the VUTEk Q3h XP printer produces up to 96 boards per hour (up to 905 square metres per hour), and features advanced board/sheet and roll-to-roll media handling and high-speed automation options, which are critical with today’s labour issues and cost-reduction initiatives.

The new 3.2-metre EFI Pro 33r roll-to-roll LED printer is based on the highly successful Pro 32r+ platform, with notable enhancements to overall printer performance – up to a 35% speed increase in POP mode – and higher imaging quality, reliability and dot accuracy with the new 5 pL Ricoh Gen-6 printheads. Standard features that drive process efficiencies include an integrated mesh kit for printing on porous substrates, a wrinkle analyser to help avoid printhead strikes, built-in backlit proofing lights, and a built-in Fiery® digital front end (DFE). Value-added options that add even more versatility and process efficiencies include white and clear (UltraClear Coat) inks, Y-slitters, automatic blockout and backlit printing, and more. With print speeds up to 260 square metres per hour, the Pro 33r platform is built to help customers be more competitive and profitable, win more jobs, confidently commit to larger capacity runs, and lower their operational costs.

EFI is also exhibiting the 3.5-metre-wide EFI VUTEk Q3r roll-to-roll LED printer that provides a complete print-to-finished graphic workflow, from RIP to finished product. The fastest superwide-format roll-to-roll solution in its class, it prints at up to 558 square metres per hour. The printer, which can print both white and clear ink together, has a true output resolution of up to 1200 dpi. The clear ink, EFI’s UltraClear Coat, is a versatile spot or full clear coat ink that can be used for decorative, high-quality effects on prints or as a final coating to help protect graphics against abrasion, chemicals and fading. UltraClear Coat prints inline, simultaneously with the image – without slowing down production speeds in certain printer models – in gloss or matte finishes.

Fiery DFEs (digital front ends) will be driving all the on-site printers in the stand, allowing attendees to experience the difference Fiery DFEs provide in improving efficiencies and ensuring vibrant colors across printing applications.

Capabilities that will drive new revenue streams

Visitors to EFI’s exhibit at FESPA Global can also learn how to expand into profitable new applications with the advanced capabilities of EFI’s full portfolio of digital inkjet printers. Samples produced on the EFI Nozomi 14000 SD single-pass inkjet printer for sign and display graphics, market-leading EFI Nozomi single-pass technology for corrugated packaging, and the EFI Reggiani ecoTERRA pigment solution – an all-in-one solution for water-based pigment printing that simplifies the entire textile printing process to one step – to name just a few, will be exhibited in the applications gallery and throughout EFI’s stand.

Technology with a powerful sustainability message

EFI also announced a new Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) tool, developed by the Clear Agency, for Nozomi digital print users, prospective customers, retailers and brands to calculate the environmental impact of their print jobs, and compare against the footprint of other printing technologies. Calculations through the LCA tool show that printing corrugated materials on an EFI Nozomi digital press reduces Global Warming Potential (GWP) by approximately 50% when compared to analogue printing technologies. This new tool adds to the sustainable reputation that Nozomi technology has built, already being the only single-pass inkjet offering that is certified for Old Corrugated Containers (OCC) recyclability and repulpability by the Western Michigan University Recycling, Paper, and Coating Pilot Plant. Nozomi printers also are recognized as energy efficient based on the ISO 20690 energy standard.

For more information about EFI, visit www.efi.com .

Note to Journalists: Please RSVP and join our press conference on Tuesday, March 19th, 12:00 -12:30pm, followed by a luncheon (Room D202 Second floor, RAI). We will cover a wide range of topics and provide adequate time to answer all media questions. To schedule one-on-one interviews with EFI experts during the show, please contact news3@efi.com .

About EFI

EFI™ is a global technology company, leading the worldwide transformation from analogue to digital imaging. We understand our customers want breakthrough technologies to lead them through their digital journey. That’s why we’re passionate about driving their business growth with a scalable portfolio of products, solutions, services, support, and world-class partnerships for the manufacturing of signage, packaging, textiles, ceramic tiles and building materials and more with a wide range of printers and inks. They work together to increase profits, cut costs, improve productivity, and optimize efficiency – job after job, year after year. We’re committed to our customers’ success. And we definitely believe we have the right people, technology, and experience to help them achieve their business goals. ( www.efi.com )

Follow EFI online:

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/EFIPrint

Find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/EFIPrint

View us on YouTube: www.youtube.com/EFIDigitalPrintTech