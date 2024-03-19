Fire Suppression Equipment Market Generate $32.9 billion by 2027 Top Players Halma plc, Hochiki Corporation

Fire Suppression Equipment

WILMINGTON, DE , UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Fire suppression equipment market size was valued at $24.9 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to generate $32.9 billion by 2027. The market is projected to experience growth at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2020 to 2027.

There has been significant increase in fire related accidents especially in the oil & gas industry. The huge losses including manpower due to such fire outbreaks demand for safety measures as well as efficient firefighting measures.

The Fire Suppression Equipment Market is witnessing robust growth driven by increasing awareness regarding fire safety measures across industries. With stringent regulations mandating the installation of fire suppression systems, the market is poised for significant expansion. Technological advancements, coupled with rising investments in infrastructure development, are further propelling market growth. This introduction highlights the market's dynamism and its pivotal role in ensuring safety across various sectors. There is an increase in the demand for fire suppression equipment owing to rise in number of such incidents, which further drives the market growth. Furthermore, stringent rules & regulations regarding fire safety that companies have to abide by also surges the demand for fire suppression equipment, hence driving the market growth.

The fire suppression equipment market is segmented by equipment type, fire type, application, and region. Based on equipment type, the market is categorized into fire detectors, fire alarms, fire suppressors, sprinklers, nozzles, caps, and control heads, and others. The fire suppressors segment dominated the market share for 2019 followed by fire detectors. Fire detectors segments is forecasted to grow at a higher CAGR owing to increased awareness and government regulations regarding installation of proper fire safety systems.

𝐅𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞

Fire Detectors

Flame detectors

Smoke detectors

Heat detectors

Fire Alarms

Fire Suppressors

Gaseous

Water

Chemical

Foam

Sprinklers, nozzles, caps, control heads

Others

𝐁𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞𝐬

Class A

Class B

Class C

Class D

Class K/F

𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

Commercial

Healthcare

Educational institutes

Hospitality

Warehouses

Others

Residential

Forest and Agriculture

Industrial

Oil & gas

Production & manufacturing

Transportation & logistics

Energy & power

Mining

Others

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:

Global fire suppression equipment market size is provided in terms of revenue

By country, India is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of approximately 6.0%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.

By fire type, the class B segment is anticipated to grow with CAGR 5.0%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.

By application, the industrial segment is anticipated to grow with CAGR 5.0%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.

By region, the U.S. and the UK dominated the market with a revenue share of over 32.0% and 7.4% in 2019 respectively.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the fire suppression equipment market growth is provided

The qualitative data in this report aims at the fire suppression equipment market trends, dynamics, and developments in the fire suppression equipment industry

The fire suppression equipment market forecast and estimations are based on factors impacting the market growth

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Gentex Corporation

Halma plc

Hochiki Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls

Robert Bosch Gmbh

Seimens AG