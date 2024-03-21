Global Passenger Aircrafts Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company's Passenger Aircrafts Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033
The Business Research Company’s “Passenger Aircrafts Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the passenger aircrafts market size is predicted to reach $156.31 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%.
The growth in the passenger aircrafts market is due to the increase in global tourism. North America region is expected to hold the largest passenger aircrafts market share. Major players in the passenger aircrafts market include The Boeing Company, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Airbus SE, Antonov Design Bureau, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. (MHI), Leonardo S.p.A., Textron Inc.
Passenger Aircrafts Market Segments
By Type: Single-Aisle Aircraft, Twin-Aisle Aircraft, Regional Jets, Business Jets
By Aircraft Type: Fixed-Wing Aircraft, Rotorcraft
By Engine Type: Turbofan, Turboprop, Turboshaft
By Carrier Type: Full Service Carrier, Low-Cost Carrier
By Geography: The global passenger aircrafts market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
A passenger aircraft is a type of commercial aircraft used to transport people from one place to another. The passenger aircraft include components such as a wing system, tail surfaces, movable surfaces, and a power plant. Passenger aircraft are mostly operated by airlines.
