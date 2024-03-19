Victoria World Academy Celebrates New Heights in Student Academic Achievements

SINGAPORE, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victoria World Academy, a leading educational institution with the Edutrust Provisional certification by Singapore’s CPE, proudly announces its outstanding academic achievements and commitment to nurturing the future ambitions of its students for the academic year 2023-2024.

Victoria World Academy goes above and beyond to give students extensive opportunities for growth and unwavering support to pursue their goals. Many of Victoria World Academy's graduates have been received offers from prestigious universities worldwide, demonstrating the effectiveness of our commitment. As of March 2024, an impressive 95% of students have received offers from the top 100 universities in the QS World University Rankings. Each student received an average of 4-6 offers from major institutions around the world, which is not only an impressive personal achievement for the students but also a further testament to Victoria World Academy's excellence in providing exceptional quality education.

The holistic education approach at Victoria World Academy focuses on developing well-rounded individuals ready to tackle global challenges. In addition to rigorous academics programs, the school places a strong emphasis on character-building, leadership skills, and community involvement. Students participate in service learning projects, outdoor educational activities, and international exchanges to broaden their perspectives beyond traditional classroom settings. The nurturing and inclusive environment allows every student to thrive while being supported every step of the way.

Victoria World Academy is dedicated to offering students individualized education in a supportive environment that promotes academic success. The school can accommodate 300 students with small class sizes, which allows for a conducive learning environment. The school's dedicated faculty of over 30 passionate local Singapore educators use innovative teaching methods to inspire a love of learning and help students achieve their full academic potential. The academic programming at the school is designed to build a solid foundation for student's future academic endeavours. To help students in achieving succeed in their chosen fields, the academy offers the Singapore-Cambridge GCE A-Level, Singapore-Cambridge GCE O-Level and other curricula.

