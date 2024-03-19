Wound Management Devices Market Updates : to Attain USD 18.81 Billion, Globally, by 2026

Wound Management Devices Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report titled, "Wound Management Devices Market by Product (Therapy Devices, Wound closure Devices, and Others), Application (Burns, Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers, Surgical Wounds, and Others), and End User (Hospitals, Clinics, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026" According to the report, the global wound management devices industry was estimated at $13.39 billion in 2018, and is expected to hit $18.81 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.3% from 2019 to 2026.

The growth of the global wound management devices market is propelled by factors such as the rising geriatric population, an increase in the number of diabetic patients, and a surge in surgical procedures. Conversely, challenges such as the high costs associated with wound care and management, as well as hesitancy in adopting wound care devices, act as hindrances to market growth. Nonetheless, the preference for advanced wound care devices is anticipated to open up lucrative opportunities in the foreseeable future.

𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒓𝒂𝒑𝒚 𝒅𝒆𝒗𝒊𝒄𝒆𝒔 𝒔𝒆𝒈𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝒕𝒐 𝒎𝒂𝒊𝒏𝒕𝒂𝒊𝒏 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒍𝒊𝒐𝒏'𝒔 𝒔𝒉𝒂𝒓𝒆 𝒃𝒚 2026-

In 2018, the therapy devices segment accounted for over three-fifths of the total revenue in the global wound management devices market, a dominance expected to persist until the end of 2026. The segment's growth is fueled by numerous product approvals, resulting in shortened hospital stays and enhanced healing of transplanted skin. Meanwhile, the wound closure devices segment is projected to experience the fastest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% throughout the forecast period. This growth is driven by factors such as the increased utilization of skin adhesives, tissue sealants, and absorbable sutures in plastic surgeries.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐮𝐫𝐧𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝-

In 2018, the burns segment held over one-third of the global wound management devices market share and is poised to maintain its dominance throughout the study period. The prevalence of burn injuries primarily propels the growth of this segment. Conversely, the diabetic foot ulcers segment is projected to exhibit the fastest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% from 2019 to 2026, driven by the increasing diabetic population worldwide.

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐭𝐨 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞-

In 2018, North America secured the largest market share in the global wound management devices market, capturing over two-fifths of the total share. This is credited to the increasing geriatric population, prevalence of chronic diseases, and heightened awareness about wound management devices facilitated by medical tourism programs in the region. Conversely, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the fastest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% by 2026. The market growth in this region is driven by the rising incidence of complications associated with chronic and lifestyle diseases such as pressure ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and diabetic foot ulcers among the population.

𝐅𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲-

Coloplast A/S

Hollister Inc

Baxter International Inc.

ConvaTec Inc.

Derma Sciences Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

3M Company

Medtronic Plc

Mölnlycke Health Care

Smith & Nephew.

