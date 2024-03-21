Leasing Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Leasing Global Market Report 2024

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The leasing market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $2,738.03 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Leasing Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the leasing market size is predicted to reach $2,738.03 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%.

The growth in the leasing market is due to the emergence of startups as major clients of leasing service providers. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest leasing market share. Major players in the leasing market include Volkswagen leasing GmbH, Enterprise Holdings Inc., Mc Donald's Corporation, Daimler, United Rentals Inc., 7 - Eleven, LeasePlan Corporation N.V.

Leasing Market Segments

• By Type: Automotive Equipment Leasing, Consumer Goods And General Rental Centers, Machinery Leasing, Lessors Of Nonfinancial Intangible Assets

• By Mode: Online, Offline

• By Lease Type: Closed Ended Lease, Option to Buy Lease, Sub-Vented Lease, Other Lease Types

• By Geography: The global leasing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Leasing is a financial arrangement in which a person, company, or other entity pays to use land, a vehicle or other property for a set period. The cash outflow and payments related to leasing are spread out over several years, hence saving the burden of one-time significant cash payments, which helps a business to maintain a steady cash-flow profile.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Leasing Market Characteristics

3. Leasing Market Trends And Strategies

4. Leasing Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Leasing Market Size And Growth

……

27. Leasing Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Leasing Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

