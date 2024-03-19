Age-related Vision Dysfunction Market to Witness Growth by 2032, DelveInsight | Roche, Eyenovia, Allergan, AbbVie, ETC

Age-related Vision Dysfunction Market forecast

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight's "Age-related Vision Dysfunction Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032" report delivers an in-depth understanding of Age-related Vision Dysfunction, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Age-related Vision Dysfunction market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan.

The Age-related Vision Dysfunction market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, the market share of the individual therapies, and the current and forecasted Age-related Vision Dysfunction market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Age-related Vision Dysfunction treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the Age-related Vision Dysfunction market.

Some facts of the Age-related Vision Dysfunction Market Report are:

• Leading Age-related Vision Dysfunction companies working in the market are Hoffman La Roche, Eyenovia, Allergan/AbbVie and Molecular Therapeutics, Regenxbio, Novartis, Santen, Nicox Ophthalmics, Kodiak Sciences, Opthea Limited, Ocular Therapeutix, Orasis Pharmaceuticals, IVERIC bio, Alkeus Pharmaceuticals, Outlook Therapeutics, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Limited, and many others.

• Key Age-related Vision Dysfunction Therapies expected to launch in the market are AGN-190584, MicroLine(Pilocarpine Ophthalmic), PresbiDrops(CSF-1), Faricimab, Abicipar, RGX-314, STN1013001 /DE-130A, NCX 470, KSI-301, OPT-302, OTX-TP, AGN-190584, Zimura, ALK 001, ONS-5010/LYTENAVA, PDP – 716, and others.

• There are several approved drugs for the treatment of age-related vision dysfunction such as Rhopressa/Rhokiinsa (Netarsudil mesylate), Vyzulta (Latanoprostene Bunod Ophthalmic Solution), Glanatec (Ripasudil hydrochloride hydrate), Tapcom/DE-111 (Tafluprost/ Timolol Maleate; Taptiqom), Combigan (Brimonidine/timolol), Rocklatan/Roclanda (Latanoprast; Netarsudil Dimesylate), Eybelis Ophthalmic Solution (DE-117, Omidenepag isopropyl), Xelpros (Latanoprost Ophthalmic Emulsion), Simbrinza (Brinzolamide/Brimonidine Tartrate Ophthalmic Suspension), Azarga/Azorga (Brinzolamide/Timolol), Lucentis (Ranibizumab), Eylea (Aflibercept), Beovu (Brolucizumab), among others.

• The total Age-related Vision Dysfunction prevalent cases were 374,306,439 in the 7MM.

Age-related Vision Dysfunction Overview:

Visual impairment in people as they age is among one of the most common and major health problems. With aging, the human body goes through several changes; the normal functioning of the eye tissues gets hampered, leading to vision loss.

As per DelveInsight's epidemiological estimates, the United States reported maximum Age-related Vision Dysfunction prevalence, followed by Japan, Germany, Italy, France, the United Kingdom, with Spain contributing to the least Age-related Vision Dysfunction prevalence in 2020.

Age-related Vision Dysfunction Market

The Age-related Vision Dysfunction market outlook of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historical, current, and forecasted Age-related Vision Dysfunction market trends by analyzing the impact of current Age-related Vision Dysfunction therapies on the market and unmet needs, and drivers, barriers, and demand for better technology.

This segment gives a thorough detail of the Age-related Vision Dysfunction market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated Age-related Vision Dysfunction market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.

According to DelveInsight, the Age-related Vision Dysfunction market in 7MM is expected to witness a major change in the study period 2019-2032.

Age-related Vision Dysfunction Epidemiology

The Age-related Vision Dysfunction epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current Age-related Vision Dysfunction patient pool and forecasted trends for seven individual major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the Age-related Vision Dysfunction market report also provides the diagnosed patient pool, trends, and assumptions.

Age-related Vision Dysfunction Drugs Uptake

This section focuses on the uptake rate of the potential Age-related Vision Dysfunction drugs recently launched in the Age-related Vision Dysfunction market or expected to be launched in 2019-2032. The analysis covers the Age-related Vision Dysfunction market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Age-related Vision Dysfunction Drugs Uptake helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs based on Age-related Vision Dysfunction market share and size, which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

Age-related Vision Dysfunction Pipeline Development Activities

The Age-related Vision Dysfunction report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase II, and Phase III stages. It also analyses Age-related Vision Dysfunction key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.

• AGN-190584: Allergan (acquired by AbbVie)

• MicroLine/Pilocarpine Ophthalmic: Eyenovia

• PresbiDrops/CSF-1: Orasis Pharmaceuticals

• Zimura/ Avacincaptad pegol: IVERIC Bio

• ALK-001: Alkeus Pharmaceuticals

• ONS-5010/Lytenava/Bevacizumab-vikg: Outlook Therapeutics

• KSI-301: Kodiak Sciences

• Faricimab: Roche

• Abicipar: Allergan

• RGX-314: Regenxbio

• Beovu/RTH258/Brolucizumab: Novartis

• STN1013001/DE-130A/Catioprost and latanoprost emulsion: Santen SAS

• NCX 470: Nicox Ophthalmics

• OTX-TP/Travoprost ophthalmic insert: Ocular Therapeutix

• PDP-716: Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Limited

• OPT-302: Opthea

• Lumitin/Conbercept: Chengdu Kanghong Pharmaceuticals

• AKST4290/Lazucirnon: Alkahest

• GT005: Gyroscope Therapeutics

• ADVM-022: Adverum Biotechnologies

• Emixustat hydrochloride: Kubota Vision

• KVD001: KalVista Pharmaceuticals

• Luminate/ALG-1001/Risuteganib: Allegro Ophthalmics and Bausch Health

• GB-102: Graybug Vision

• Razuprotafib/AKB-9778: Aerpio Pharmaceuticals

• Nyxol/Phentolamine Mesylate: Ocuphire Pharma

• STN1012600/DE-126: Santen Pharmaceutical

Age-related Vision Dysfunction Therapeutics Assessment

Major key companies are working proactively in the Age-related Vision Dysfunction Therapeutics market to develop novel therapies which will drive the Age-related Vision Dysfunction treatment markets in the upcoming years are are Hoffman La Roche, Eyenovia, Allergan/AbbVie and Molecular Therapeutics, Regenxbio, Novartis, Santen, Nicox Ophthalmics, Kodiak Sciences, Opthea Limited, Ocular Therapeutix, Orasis Pharmaceuticals, IVERIC bio, Alkeus Pharmaceuticals, Outlook Therapeutics, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Limited, and many others.

Age-related Vision Dysfunction Report Key Insights

1. Age-related Vision Dysfunction Patient Population

2. Age-related Vision Dysfunction Market Size and Trends

3. Key Cross Competition in the Age-related Vision Dysfunction Market

4. Age-related Vision Dysfunction Market Dynamics (Key Drivers and Barriers)

5. Age-related Vision Dysfunction Market Opportunities

6. Age-related Vision Dysfunction Therapeutic Approaches

7. Age-related Vision Dysfunction Pipeline Analysis

8. Age-related Vision Dysfunction Current Treatment Practices/Algorithm

9. Impact of Emerging Therapies on the Age-related Vision Dysfunction Market

Table of Contents

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary

3. Age-related Vision Dysfunction Competitive Intelligence Analysis

4. Age-related Vision Dysfunction Market Overview at a Glance

5. Age-related Vision Dysfunction Disease Background and Overview

6. Age-related Vision Dysfunction Patient Journey

7. Age-related Vision Dysfunction Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Age-related Vision Dysfunction Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

9. Age-related Vision Dysfunction Unmet Needs

10. Key Endpoints of Age-related Vision Dysfunction Treatment

11. Age-related Vision Dysfunction Marketed Products

12. Age-related Vision Dysfunction Emerging Therapies

13. Age-related Vision Dysfunction Seven Major Market Analysis

14. Attribute Analysis

15. Age-related Vision Dysfunction Market Outlook (7 major markets)

16. Age-related Vision Dysfunction Access and Reimbursement Overview

17. KOL Views on the Age-related Vision Dysfunction Market

18. Age-related Vision Dysfunction Market Drivers

19. Age-related Vision Dysfunction Market Barriers

20. Appendix

21. DelveInsight Capabilities

22. Disclaimer

