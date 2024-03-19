Kubecost Launches Kubecost 2.2 with Carbon Cost Monitoring, Broader Cloud Cost Visibility, Disk Autoscaling, and More

The unique new capabilities empower organizations to better understand where their cloud spend is going—and make more informed decisions backed by that insight

SAN FRANCISCO, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kubecost , the comprehensive solution for monitoring, managing, and optimizing Kubernetes spend at scale, today announced the launch of Kubecost 2.2. The release significantly extends the platform’s capabilities for cloud cost monitoring and optimization at scale.



“Kubecost continues to innovate quickly, and we’re excited to bring several new major features into GA that make it easier for users to monitor and optimize infrastructure costs without impacting application performance,” said Webb Brown, CEO, Kubecost. “With Kubecost 2.2, we are empowering organizations to not only optimize their cloud bills even more significantly, but also to make a demonstrable and quantifiable impact on the environment by reducing their carbon footprint.”

Among the new capabilities included in Kubecost 2.2:

Carbon Cost Monitoring: Kubecost’s new Carbon Cost Monitoring feature, enabled by the underlying OpenCost project, allows organizations to meet regulatory requirements and achieve sustainability goals more quickly and thoroughly. Customers can use Carbon Cost Monitoring to conduct energy audits and easily compare financial and environmental costs across any business cost center (department, application, etc.). Backed by the carbon cost data required to make informed decisions, organizations can meaningfully reduce their carbon footprint while realizing significant cost savings tied to reduced energy usage.



Datadog Cost Monitoring: Kubecost now provides unified cloud cost monitoring for organizations seeking to observe and optimize Kubernetes, cloud, and Datadog costs in one place. By directly integrating Datadog cost data, the Kubecost 2.2 release offers granular and real-time visibility into usage and costs, enabling developers, FinOps, and platform engineering teams to optimize resources and confidently bring down costs. With this unified view of infrastructure spending, teams can make faster and smarter decisions, identify inefficiencies, and streamline operations.



Disk Autoscaler: Built for DevOps teams and Kubernetes administrators, Kubecost automates disk scaling based on EBS persistent volume utilization. By dynamically adjusting disk size, Kubecost users can achieve substantial cost savings (often 50% or more) by ensuring always-optimal utilization without manual intervention. Additionally, the user-friendly deployment—through a standalone open source repository—further reduces implementation time and complexity.



The company also recently added advanced network monitoring, improved cost forecasting, and more automation as part of its 2.0 release in January 2024.

With its 2.2 release, Kubecost continues to set the bar for innovative solutions that enable organizations of all sizes to scale their cloud and Kubernetes environments as cost-effectively and efficiently as possible. Kubecost is the industry’s go-to solution, with InfoWorld recently naming the company the Technology of the Year in Cloud Cost Management , stating that: “Kubecost has firmly established itself as the de facto standard for measuring the cost of Kubernetes infrastructure, from start-ups to large corporations. There isn’t a clear alternative.”

Visit www.kubecost.com to learn more about Kubecost 2.2 and schedule a demo.

About Kubecost

Kubecost provides real-time cost visibility and insight for teams using Kubernetes. Kubecost is trusted by thousands of leading companies, from Adobe to Under Armour, to monitor costs across all major cloud providers, and in on-prem and air-gapped environments.

