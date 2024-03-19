Fabric Glue Market Beyond the Horizon Unlocking Growth in Future Market Size

Fabric Glue Market Size

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global fabric glue market, as outlined in the report by Allied Market Research, is anticipated to witness substantial growth in the coming years. With an estimated value of $10.3 billion in 2021, the market is projected to reach $19.9 billion by 2031, marking a notable CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031. This comprehensive report offers detailed insights into various aspects of the market, including investment opportunities, winning strategies, drivers, and emerging trends.

Key Report Details:

- Forecast Period: 2022–2031

- Base Year: 2021

- Market Size (2021): $10.3 Billion

- Market Size (2031): $19.9 Billion

- CAGR: 6.8%

- No. of Pages: 270

- Segments Covered: Type, End-use Industry, and Region

Market Drivers:

- Rapid infrastructural development

- Increasing consumer demand in the automotive sector

Opportunities:

- Rise in demand for fabric glue in disposable product manufacturing from both woven and non-woven fabrics

Restraints:

- Lack of awareness regarding the benefits of fabric glue among consumers

Covid-19 Impact:

- The pandemic initially led to decreased demand across various sectors, including automotive, textiles, personal care products, and furniture.

- However, with the relaxation of government norms in different countries, the fabric glue market is gradually recovering.

Segment Analysis:

- Type: The temporary segment dominated the market in 2021, but the permanent segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

- End-use Industry: The industrial segment held a significant portion of the market share in 2021, while the automotive segment is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 7.3%.

- Region: Asia-Pacific accounted for over two-fifths of the global market revenue in 2021 and is projected to maintain dominance, with the fastest CAGR of 7.3%, followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA.

Key Players:

The report profiles several key players in the global fabric glue market, including Beacon Adhesives Inc., Cattie Adhesives, Duncan Enterprises Company, Tear Mender, and others. These players have adopted various strategies such as partnerships, expansions, and collaborations to strengthen their market position.

Overall, this report serves as a valuable resource for stakeholders, investors, and market players seeking to understand market dynamics and formulate effective strategies for future growth.

