Inspection 4 Industry LLC Rebrands to I4I Academy LLC to Focus on API Inspector Training Courses

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inspection 4 Industry LLC, a leading provider of inspection services, proudly announces its rebranding as I4I Academy LLC. The company's evolution reflects its strategic shift towards providing comprehensive online API inspector training courses.

As part of this transformation, I4I Academy LLC will no longer offer third-party inspection services, redirecting its efforts towards becoming a premier destination for online API inspector training courses. The decision underscores the company's commitment to meeting the evolving needs of professionals in the industry.

I4I Academy LLC is dedicated to providing top-tier training for API certification exams, including API 510, API 570, API 653, API 580, API 571, and API 1104. These exam preparation courses are meticulously crafted to equip individuals with the knowledge and skills necessary to excel in their respective fields. By offering video sessions, flashcards, practice questions, and final mock-up exams, I4I Academy LLC ensures a comprehensive and immersive learning experience for its students.

Moreover, I4I Academy LLC recognizes the importance of Continuing Professional Development (CPD) for API certificate holders. The academy offers training courses designed to fulfill API requirements for CPD hours, aiding API 510, API 570, and API 653 certificate holders in renewing their certifications. With a focus on quality education and professional development, I4I Academy remains committed to supporting individuals throughout their career journey in the oil and gas industries.

"We are excited to announce the rebranding of Inspection 4 Industry LLC to I4I Academy LLC," said Bob Rasooli, Manager at I4I Academy LLC. "This transition underscores our dedication to providing high-quality API inspector training courses tailored to the needs of professionals in the industry. Our aim is to empower individuals with the knowledge and skills required to succeed in their API certification exams and advance their careers."

In addition to API-related courses, I4I Academy also offers a range of ASME-related training courses, further expanding its commitment to providing comprehensive education in relevant industry standards.

For more information about I4I Academy and its training programs, visit [https://www.inspection-for-industry.com/].

About I4I Academy LLC:

I4I Academy LLC, formerly known as Inspection 4 Industry LLC, is a leading provider of online API inspector training courses. With a focus on API certification exam preparation, the academy offers a range of courses including API 510, API 570, API 653, API 580, API 571, and API 1104. Additionally, I4I Academy provides ASME-related training courses to meet the diverse needs of professionals in the industry. Through innovative teaching methods and comprehensive curriculum, I4I Academy aims to empower individuals with the knowledge and skills necessary to excel in their careers.

