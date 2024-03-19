Smart Medical Devices Market Updates : to Propel at a CAGR of 15.4% from 2022 to 2031

Smart Medical Devices Market - Infographics- AMR

The smart medical devices market is estimated to reach $132.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 15.4% from 2022 to 2031.

The key drivers of the global smart medical devices market size are increase in healthcare expenditure have significantly contributed toward the growth of the market. ” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new business intelligence report released by Allied Market Research, the Global Smart Medical Devices Market generated $31.5 billion in 2021, and is expected to generate $132.1 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 15.4% from 2022 to 2031.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of changing market trends, key segments, competitive scenario, value chain, and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. This research provides a detailed guidance to market players, investors, stakeholders, and startups in devising strategies for achieving a long-term growth and gaining competitive edge across the global market.

By product type, the diagnostic and monitoring devices segment dominated the market in 2021, capturing over four-fifths of the total share and is anticipated to retain its leading position throughout the forecast period. Additionally, this segment is forecasted to exhibit the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.7% from 2022 to 2031. The therapeutic devices segment is also examined in the report.

Regarding application, the cardiovascular segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the global smart medical devices market and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Furthermore, this segment is projected to experience the highest CAGR of 16.0% from 2022 to 2031. The report also assesses other segments including blood glucose monitoring.

In terms of distribution channel, pharmacies dominated the market in 2021, representing approximately four-fifths of the global market share and is forecasted to uphold its supremacy in revenue generation by 2031. Nevertheless, the online channel segment is anticipated to witness the swiftest CAGR of 16.9% during the forecast period.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global smart medical devices market based on product type, application, distribution channel, and region. The research analyzes their sub-segments to determine fastest growing and highest revenue generating segments for market players and new entrants. Market size and estimations for each segment and sub-segment are offered in the report to determine the steps to be taken in the coming years.

𝑲𝑬𝒀 𝑭𝑰𝑵𝑫𝑰𝑵𝑮𝑺 𝑶𝑭 𝑺𝑻𝑼𝑫𝒀

By product type, the diagnostic and monitoring devices segment accounted for major share of the global smart medical devices market in 2021.

By application, the cardiovascular segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the pharmacies segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

By region, North America smart medical devices market share was largest in 2021 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

Our Market Research Solution Provides You Answer to Below Mentioned Question:

Which are the roadblock factors of this market?

What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?

What are the trends of this market?

Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?

How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?

How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?

Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2022?

How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2031?

Which region has more opportunities?

