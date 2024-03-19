Alopecia Areata Market is Predicted to Exhibit Remarkable Growth at a CAGR of ~26% by 2032, Predicts DelveInsight

Do You Know How Companies like Concert, Pfizer, Horizon, and Others are Shaping the Alopecia Areata Market?

LAS VEGAS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The total market size of alopecia areata in the 7MM was USD 170 million in 2022 and is projected to grow during the forecast period (2023–2032) owing to the extensive R&D activities by academies, along with the expected launch of emerging therapies such as PF-06651600 (Pfizer), LH-8 (Legacy Healthcare SA), CTP-543 (Concert Pharmaceuticals), and others.

DelveInsight’s Alopecia Areata epidemiology-based market forecast report includes a comprehensive understanding of these market drivers and how they will impact the overall alopecia areata market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Alopecia Areata Market Report

As per the DelveInsight assessment, the prevalent cases of alopecia areata in the US were approximately 704K in 2022.

As per DelveInsight’s analysis, the largest alopecia areata market size was observed in the US, approximately 47% which is further expected to increase by 2032.

Recently, OLUMIANT was approved by the US FDA for the treatment of alopecia areata. The therapy is expected to generate a decent alopecia areata market share of approximately USD 300 million by 2032.

Considering the current alopecia areata treatment landscape, minoxidil is widely used among the patients of alopecia areata but a high relapse rate is observed that needs to be addressed and shape the future alopecia areata market.

Alopecia areata companies including Pfizer (PF-06651600), Legacy Healthcare SA (LH-8), Concert Pharmaceuticals (CTP-543) are evaluating their lead candidates in different stages of clinical development. They aim to investigate their products for the treatment of alopecia areata.

Alopecia Areata Market Dynamics

The market dynamics of alopecia areata, a condition characterized by sudden hair loss that often results in patchy bald spots, reflect a landscape of evolving treatments and growing awareness. In recent years, there has been a notable surge in research and development efforts, leading to the introduction of innovative therapies aimed at addressing this autoimmune disorder. These advancements have notably boosted the market, offering patients a range of options from topical treatments and corticosteroids to more targeted approaches like JAK inhibitors.

Additionally, the rising prevalence of alopecia areata worldwide has propelled market growth, as more individuals seek effective solutions to manage and treat their condition. This has encouraged pharmaceutical companies to invest in research, clinical trials, and product development, leading to a diverse portfolio of treatment options. However, challenges such as high treatment costs, accessibility issues, and the need for more comprehensive long-term solutions remain pertinent. As the market continues to evolve, a holistic approach that combines medical interventions with supportive therapies and patient education is essential for addressing the multifaceted needs of those affected by Alopecia Areata.

Alopecia Areata Treatment Market

Current treatments for alopecia areata focus on either suppressing or adjusting the immune response to the condition. However, these approaches often lead to less-than-satisfactory results and frequent relapses, especially in severe instances. The unpredictable nature of the disease, along with the frequent spontaneous improvements seen in the initial year, makes it challenging to gauge treatment effectiveness. For localized patchy alopecia areata and as a primary treatment for children due to its minimal side effects when used carefully, topical corticosteroids are commonly employed. They are also suggested as a supplementary treatment for more severe forms of the condition. Nowadays, there is a wide array of corticosteroid topical formulations available, including solutions, shampoos, and foams. Clobetasol propionate foam has proven to be a safe and well-tolerated treatment for alopecia areata, with favorable cosmetic outcomes and patient compliance, particularly when used with occlusive techniques.

The initial treatment recommended for localized patchy alopecia areata is the injection of corticosteroids directly into the affected area, either on its own or in combination with topical corticosteroids. Triamcinolone acetonide is the preferred corticosteroid for this purpose. For extensive alopecia areata, alopecia totalis, and universalis lasting longer than two years, doctors suggest topical sensitization with DPCP, although this usage is not officially approved. In this approach, DPCP is applied to trigger allergic contact dermatitis, which prompts hair regrowth through a mechanism that is not entirely understood; it might involve competition with antigens leading to changes in the local immune response.

The use of topical tacrolimus has shown disappointing results in treating alopecia areata. However, it is frequently used off-label on the eyebrows in daily clinical practice to avoid the prolonged use of steroids on facial skin.

In everyday clinical use, minoxidil is commonly employed to address patchy alopecia areata. It's important to recognize that topical minoxidil lacks anti-inflammatory properties. Its primary role is to promote hair growth when used alongside other therapies that can halt or reverse the inflammatory process. In June 2022, the FDA approved OLUMIANT (baricitinib), a once-daily oral medication, as the first systemic treatment for severe alopecia areata in adults. Currently, no treatment exists that can achieve a permanent resolution of this condition or has received approval for its management. Consequently, the market is largely dominated by Olumiant (the inaugural FDA-approved drug for alopecia areata treatment) along with various off-label pharmacological interventions.

Recent Developments in the Alopecia Areata Market

In March 2024, Nektar Therapeutics declared the commencement of its Phase IIb clinical study assessing rezpegaldesleukin in individuals suffering from severe to very severe alopecia areata.

Emerging Alopecia Areata Therapies and Key Companies

Some of the drugs in the alopecia areata pipeline include PF-06651600 (Pfizer), LH-8 (Legacy Healthcare SA), CTP-543 (Concert Pharmaceuticals), and others.

CTP-543 from Concert Pharmaceuticals is a JAK1 and JAK2 inhibitor taken orally, developed to address the immune-related causes of alopecia areata. The US FDA has given CTP-543 both Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) and Fast Track Designation (FTD) for treating alopecia areata. Recently, the company shared encouraging findings from two Phase III trials (THRIVE-AA1, THRIVE-AA2) at the 31st European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress.

PF-06651600, developed by Pfizer, represents a pioneering advancement in a novel group of covalent kinase inhibitors, displaying a notable affinity for Janus kinase 3 (JAK3) as well as members of the tyrosine kinase expressed in hepatocellular carcinoma (TEC) kinase family. Ritlecitinib, the drug’s generic name, has demonstrated the ability to impede the function of signaling molecules and immune cells thought to play a role in hair loss among individuals with alopecia areata. This compound was designated as a Breakthrough Therapy by the US FDA for treating alopecia areata in September 2018. Presently, it is undergoing a phase IIb/III clinical trial, employing a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled approach to evaluate both the effectiveness and safety of PF-06651600 in adults and adolescents with alopecia areata experiencing a 50% or greater loss of scalp hair.

The other therapies in the alopecia areata pipeline include

Coacillium (LH-8): Legacy Healthcare

Etrasimod: Pfizer

HZN-7734 (daxdilimab): Horizon Therapeutics

SHR0302 (ivarmacitinib): Reistone Biopharma

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies for alopecia areata are poised to transform the market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the alopecia areata market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Alopecia Areata: Overview

Alopecia areata is a prevalent autoimmune skin condition that leads to hair loss on the scalp, face, and sometimes other parts of the body. This disorder occurs when the body's immune system (specifically white blood cells) mistakenly attacks the affected hair follicles, disrupting the normal growth cycle of hair. Despite this, the hair follicles remain viable, allowing for the potential regrowth of hair at any point during alopecia areata. Typically, this condition starts with one or more small, circular, smooth patches on the scalp, which can eventually progress to complete hair loss on the scalp or across the entire body. The likelihood of developing alopecia areata is influenced by both genetic factors and environmental triggers.

Alopecia areata emerges among individuals across various age ranges and impacts individuals of all ethnicities. Its onset frequently occurs in childhood and manifests differently among those affected. This autoimmune condition is both common and unpredictable, presenting challenges. Alopecia, or hair loss, encompasses various forms: Alopecia areata, characterized by patchy hair loss; Alopecia totalis, resulting in complete scalp baldness; and Alopecia universalis, causing loss of hair across the entire body. Diagnosis of alopecia areata relies on comprehensive patient medical records and clinical assessment.

Alopecia Areata Epidemiology Segmentation

The alopecia areata epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current alopecia areata patient pool and forecasted trends for individual seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The alopecia areata market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Alopecia Areata Prevalent Cases

Total Alopecia Areata Diagnosed Cases

Alopecia Areata Type-specific Cases

Cases of Alopecia Areata Based on Age of Onset

Alopecia Areata Severity-specific Cases

Comorbidities Associated with Alopecia Areata

Scope of the Alopecia Areata Market Report

Alopecia Areata Therapeutic Assessment: Alopecia Areata current marketed and emerging therapies

Alopecia Areata Key Companies: Concert Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Legacy Healthcare, Horizon Therapeutics, Reistone Biopharma, and others

Alopecia Areata Pipeline Therapies: CTP-543 (deuruxolitinib), PF-06651600 (ritlecitinib), Coacillium (LH-8), Etrasimod, HZN-7734 (daxdilimab), SHR0302 (ivarmacitinib), and others

Alopecia Areata Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Alopecia Areata Drugs

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Alopecia Areata Market Access and Reimbursement

