Insurance Market Size Expected To Reach $10288.43 Billion By 2028

The Business Research Company’s “Insurance Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the insurance market size is predicted to reach $10288.43 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%.

The growth in the insurance market is due to the increase in the aging population. North America region is expected to hold the largest insurance market share. Major players in the insurance market include Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Centene, Anthem Inc., Allianz Group, Axa Group, Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A., Humana, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company.

Insurance Market Segments

• By Type: Life Insurance, Property And Casualty Insurance, Health And Medical Insurance

• By Mode: Online, Offline

• By End User: Corporate, Individual

• By Geography: The global insurance market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Insurance is a contract under which an individual or entity receives financial protection, reimbursement, or compensation for any damages from an insurance company.

