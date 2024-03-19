Acne Vulgaris Market to Exhibit Growth at a Moderate Rate by 2032, Examines DelveInsight

Do You Know How Companies like BioPharmX, Bausch Health Americas, Kintor Pharma, and Others are Shaping the Acne Vulgaris Market?

The total market size of acne vulgaris in the 7MM is projected to grow during the forecast period (2023–2032) owing to the increase in the prevalent cases of acne vulgaris, along with the expected launch of emerging therapies such as BPX-01 (BioPharmX), IDP-120 (Bausch Health Americas, Inc.), GT20029 (Kintor Pharma), and others.

DelveInsight’s Acne Vulgaris epidemiology-based market forecast report includes a comprehensive understanding of these market drivers and how they will impact the overall acne vulgaris market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Acne Vulgaris Market Report

Acne vulgaris affects 80% of Americans at some time during their lives.

As per the DelveInsight assessment, the mild cases of acne vulgaris have the highest prevalent cases in the grading of severity-specific cases of acne vulgaris.

The diagnosis rate of acne vulgaris is fairly low as it is diagnosed by a simple visual inspection by the healthcare provider. There is no test for acne. Although the diagnosis rate is expected to increase with increasing population.

Acne vulgaris companies including BioPharmX (BPX-01), Bausch Health Americas, Inc. (IDP-120), Kintor Pharma (GT20029) are evaluating their lead candidates in different stages of clinical development. They aim to investigate their products for the treatment of acne vulgaris.

Acne Vulgaris Market Dynamics

The market dynamics of acne vulgaris present a complex interplay of various factors, reflecting the widespread prevalence and continuous demand for effective treatments. As one of the most common skin conditions globally, affecting individuals of all ages, genders, and ethnicities, the market for acne treatments remains robust. The rise in the prevalence of acne, driven by factors such as hormonal imbalances, stress, pollution, and dietary habits, fuels the demand for innovative solutions.

Key players in the acne vulgaris market continually strive to develop novel therapies, including topical creams, oral medications, and advanced skincare technologies. The acne vulgaris market is also witnessing a growing trend toward natural and organic products, as consumers become increasingly conscious of the ingredients they apply to their skin. Moreover, the advent of telemedicine and e-commerce platforms has transformed the distribution landscape, providing easier access to acne treatments and expanding the market reach globally. With a focus on personalized skincare regimens and a surge in demand for preventative measures, the acne vulgaris market continues to evolve, offering a diverse array of products and services tailored to individual needs.

Amidst these developments, market players are also mindful of regulatory frameworks, safety standards, and the competitive landscape. Factors such as pricing strategies, marketing campaigns, and strategic collaborations play pivotal roles in shaping the market dynamics. As research into the underlying causes of acne advances and consumer preferences shift towards holistic wellness, the acne vulgaris market stands poised for further growth and innovation, ensuring a dynamic and competitive landscape for years to come.

Acne Vulgaris Treatment Market

The treatment of acne varies depending on an individual's age and gender, as well as the extent, severity, duration of the acne, and how they’ve responded to previous treatments. Medications containing retinoic acids or tretinoin are commonly prescribed for moderate acne, available in forms such as creams, gels, and lotions. Examples include tretinoin (sold as Avita, Retin-A, among others), adapalene (known as Differin), and tazarotene (marketed as Tazorac, Avage, among others). However, these topical retinoids can heighten the skin’s sensitivity to the sun and may cause dryness and redness, particularly in individuals with skin of color.

Antibiotics function by eliminating excess skin bacteria, thereby reducing redness and inflammation. Often, antibiotics are combined with benzoyl peroxide to lower the risk of developing antibiotic resistance. Some examples are clindamycin with benzoyl peroxide (available as Benzaclin, Duac, among others) and erythromycin with benzoyl peroxide (sold as Benzamycin). It’s generally advised against using topical antibiotics alone. Sarecycline is a new, targeted oral antibiotic derived from tetracycline, approved by the FDA in 2018 in the US for treating moderate to severe acne vulgaris in individuals aged 9 and older. It can be taken with or without food.

Azelaic acid, a natural acid originating from yeast, possesses antibacterial qualities. A 20% cream or gel containing this acid appears to match the efficacy of numerous standard acne therapies when applied twice daily. For pregnant or breastfeeding individuals, prescription azelaic acid (sold as Azelex or Finacea) is a viable choice. Additionally, it can help address discoloration associated with certain acne forms. Common side effects encompass skin redness and mild irritation.

Recent Developments in the Acne Vulgaris Market

In January 2024, Bausch Health Companies Inc. and its dermatology division, Ortho Dermatologics, revealed the launch of CABTREO (clindamycin, adapalene, benzoyl peroxide) Topical Gel, 1.2%/0.15%/3.1%, for treating acne vulgaris in patients aged 12 and above, now available in the United States.

Emerging Acne Vulgaris Therapies and Key Companies

Some of the drugs in the acne vulgaris pipeline include BPX-01 (BioPharmX ), IDP-120 (Bausch Health Americas, Inc.), GT20029 (Kintor Pharma), and others.

IDP-120 (Acne) represents the initial combination of tretinoin and benzoyl peroxide in a unique dual-chamber pump. Bausch Health Americas, Inc., has successfully finished Phase III of its clinical study, meeting the primary objectives. This formulation of IDP-120 includes a fixed dose of benzoyl peroxide and tretinoin. Phase III trials for IDP-120 have been concluded, meeting the key goals. The company is presently assessing the forthcoming stages for the advancement of this medication (no decisions have been made yet).

BioPharmX is working on an original, exclusive gel form of minocycline for treating acne vulgaris, known as BPX-01. This product represents the initial offering from the company’s unique anhydrous hydrophilic topical delivery system, ensuring that the minocycline within is entirely dissolved. Presently, this formulation is undergoing Phase II clinical trials for patients with inflammatory acne vulgaris lesions. BPX-01 employs a solubilized and durable form of minocycline in a hydrophilic vehicle designed to effectively reach the skin areas where P. acnes bacteria typically thrive.

GT20029, under development by Kintor Pharmaceuticals, has concluded its Phase I trials in both the US and China. This medication, designed as a topical gel, has recently demonstrated excellent tolerance, safety, and favorable pharmacokinetic properties among participants. Notably, it marks the inaugural completion of a Phase I trial for a topical PROTAC compound.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies for acne vulgaris are poised to transform the market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the acne vulgaris market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Acne Vulgaris: Overview

Acne vulgaris is a condition involving inflammation of the pilosebaceous unit, typically following a persistent and self-restricting course. Its onset during adolescence is often instigated by the presence of propionibacterium acnes, influenced by the normal levels of circulating dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA). This prevalent skin issue commonly manifests with both inflammatory and non-inflammatory blemishes, predominantly on the face but also potentially on the upper arms, trunk, and back. Diagnosis is typically established through a dermatologist's review of medical history and physical examination. Subsequently, healthcare providers can determine appropriate treatment strategies based on the underlying causes and severity of the condition.

Acne Vulgaris Epidemiology Segmentation

The acne vulgaris epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current acne vulgaris patient pool and forecasted trends for individual seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The acne vulgaris market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalent Cases of Acne Vulgaris

Gender-specific Prevalent Cases of Acne Vulgaris

Severity-specific Prevalent Cases of Acne Vulgaris

Diagnosed and Treatable Cases of Acne Vulgaris

Scope of the Acne Vulgaris Market Report

Acne Vulgaris Therapeutic Assessment: Acne Vulgaris current marketed and emerging therapies

Acne Vulgaris Key Companies: BioPharmX, Bausch Health Americas, Inc., Kintor Pharma, and others

Acne Vulgaris Pipeline Therapies: BPX-01, IDP-120, GT20029, and others

Acne Vulgaris Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Acne Vulgaris Drugs

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Acne Vulgaris Market Access and Reimbursement

