Uveitis Market Size Witnessing Growth at 5.1% by 2034, Assesses DelveInsight

Do You Know How Companies Viz. Hoffmann-La Roche, Tarsier Pharma, Oculis, and Others Fueling Uveitis Market Growth?

LAS VEGAS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The total market size of uveitis in the 7MM was USD 1.5 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow during the forecast period (2024–2034). The uveitis market is expected to increase owing to the increasing awareness, improved diagnosis, and rising diagnosed prevalent population. In addition, the anticipated launch of emerging therapies such as TRS01 (Tarsier Pharma), OCS-02(Oculis), RG6179 (Roche), and others, will also create a positive impact on the uveitis market.

DelveInsight’s uveitis epidemiology-based market forecast report includes a comprehensive understanding of these market drivers and how they will impact the overall uveitis market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Uveitis Market Report

The uveitis diagnosed prevalence has been increasing due to the increase in the prevalence of uveitis-associated conditions, increasing population and awareness, and improved diagnosis of uveitis.

As per the DelveInsight assessment, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of uveitis were ~1 million cases in the 7MM in 2022.

As per the estimates, the US contributed to the largest diagnosed prevalent uveitis population, acquiring ~38% of the 7MM in 2022. Whereas Spain accounted for the least, with around 7% of the total population share, respectively, in 2022.

The corticosteroids are used as first-line therapy to treat inflammation in patients with uveitis. Further, immunomodulatory drugs are given as steroid-sparing agents when quiescence is not obtained with corticosteroids.

Uveitis companies including Hoffmann-La Roche (RG6179), Tarsier Pharma (TRS01), and Oculis (OCS-02) are evaluating their lead candidates in different stages of clinical development. They aim to investigate their products for the treatment of uveitis.

Uveitis Market Dynamics

The uveitis market presents a complex and evolving landscape driven by several key dynamics. As a rare and potentially sight-threatening condition characterized by inflammation of the uvea, or the middle layer of the eye, the market dynamics are influenced by factors such as increasing prevalence, advancements in treatment options, and the growing demand for personalized medicine. The rising incidence of uveitis, attributed to factors like autoimmune disorders and infections, fuels the need for effective therapies that not only manage inflammation but also address the underlying causes. This has led to a surge in research and development efforts, with pharmaceutical companies striving to introduce innovative treatments with improved efficacy and safety profiles.

Moreover, the uveitis market dynamics are shaped by the expanding awareness among healthcare professionals and patients alike. Increased educational initiatives and advocacy efforts have resulted in earlier diagnosis and treatment, thereby driving uveitis market growth. Concurrently, the uveitis market is witnessing a shift towards biologic therapies and targeted immunomodulators, reflecting the trend towards precision medicine in uveitis management. These novel therapies, designed to specifically target inflammatory pathways, hold promise for better outcomes and reduced side effects. Overall, the uveitis market dynamics underscore a paradigm shift towards patient-centric care, innovation in treatment modalities, and a concerted effort to improve clinical outcomes and quality of life for those affected by this challenging eye condition.

Download the report to understand which factors are driving uveitis market trends @ Uveitis Market Insights

Uveitis Treatment Market

Current approaches to treating uveitis encompass various methods such as oral corticosteroids, corticosteroid eye drops, and immunosuppressants like Azathioprine, Cyclosporine, and Methotrexate. Immunosuppressive agents, when taken orally alongside prednisolone, are used to manage chronic uveitis and lower the chances of the disease affecting the other eye. These treatments have shown effectiveness in dealing with chronic uveitis among patients with eye conditions. Azathioprine, for instance, has proven effective in managing uveitis linked to Behcet’s disease. Cyclosporine, a nonsteroidal immunosuppressant, is employed as a secondary treatment option for uveitis. Methotrexate, on the other hand, is utilized in the treatment of uveitis associated with juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

The employment of biologics and surgical procedures in treating chronic uveitis has been noted. In cases where patients have persistent floaters impacting their vision, surgical intervention targeting the vitreous humor in the eye may be employed. For instance, medications like Adalimumab and Infliximab, which are recombinant human iGG1 monoclonal antibodies, are used to address noninfectious intermediate, posterior, or pan uveitis, as well as chronic noninfectious uveitis. Although oral corticosteroids (in tablet or capsule form) represent a potent corticosteroid treatment, alleviating inflammation, they also come with a range of side effects. As such, they are typically recommended only when uveitis affects both eyes or significantly hampers daily activities, and other treatments have proven ineffective. Presently, there exist four corticosteroid medications administered through different routes: such as Durezol (an ophthalmic emulsion), Triesence (triamcinolone acetonide), Retisert (a fluocinolone acetonide implant), and Ozurdex (dexamethasone). Surgical and biologic treatments for chronic uveitis are considered when patients have persistent floaters that impede their vision.

The emerging pipeline to treat uveitis patients includes a few late-stage, mid-stage, and early-stage drugs in different parent indications As per DelveInsight’s estimates, the potential drugs that can mark a significant change in the upcoming forecast period include RG6179, TRS01, OCS-02, with expected launches in 2026, 2026, and 2027 respectively in the United States and others being evaluated at different stages of clinical development, respectively.

Recent Developments in the Uveitis Market

In January 2024, Tarsier Pharma, Ltd., has revealed that it obtained approval from the FDA for the clinical trial design and intended statistical methods of the Tarsier-04 Phase III trial. This trial aims to assess the effectiveness of TRS01 eye drops in treating non-infectious uveitis, which includes uveitic glaucoma.

In November 2023, Tarsier Pharma, Ltd., reported a positive result from a Type C meeting with the FDA, endorsing the progression of the TRS01 eye drop formula for noninfectious uveitis treatment into a registration program following the conclusion of the TRS4Vision trial.

Emerging Uveitis Therapies and Key Companies

Some of the drugs in the uveitis pipeline include TRS01 (Tarsier Pharma), OCS-02(Oculis), RG6179 (Roche), and others.

TRS01, developed by Tarsier Pharma, represents a significant advancement in topical immune modulation technology. This pioneering product utilizes dazdotuftide TRS breakthrough platform, marking a breakthrough in the field. Positioned as a first-in-class topical immune modulator, TRS01 operates through a polypeptide conjugate that employs a dual mechanism of action. It effectively stimulates the production of anti-inflammatory macrophages while concurrently impeding the nuclear factor-kB (Nf-kB) signaling pathway. Currently undergoing rigorous evaluation in a Phase III trial named TRS4VISION, TRS01 targets patients with active noninfectious anterior uveitis, including those afflicted with uveitis glaucoma. Furthermore, Tarsier Pharma is actively engaged in the development of TRS02, an intravitreal injection formulation designed to address intermediate, posterior, or pan uveitis.

RG6179 (also known as RO720220) is a nonsteroidal medication designed to enhance vision for individuals suffering from uveitis macular edema. This drug is given via the intravitreal route and works effectively by blocking both free IL-6 and IL-6 bound to the soluble IL-6 receptor (IL-6R). Presently, it is undergoing scrutiny in two Phase III trials, with this research focusing on evaluating the safety and effectiveness of RO720220 in individuals with uveitis macular edema.

OCS-02 is a fragment of a single-chain antibody that attaches to and counteracts the effects of human TNFα. Due to its dual function, which includes reducing inflammation and preventing tissue death, the company plans to start Phase IIb clinical trials in the initial months of 2023. These trials aim to assess its effectiveness as a possible therapy for noninfectious anterior uveitis.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies for uveitis are poised to transform the market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the uveitis market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Discover more about drugs for uveitis in development @ Uveitis Clinical Trials

Uveitis: Overview

Uveitis represents a range of inflammatory eye diseases. According to the National Cancer Institute, it is described as an uncommon condition where inflammation affects all or part of the uvea, the middle layer of the eye's wall. This includes the choroid, ciliary body, and iris. Uveitis can also impact the lens, retina, optic nerve, and the gel-like vitreous humor within the eye. Various causes include injury, infection, eye tumors, autoimmune disorders, or inflammatory conditions. It may affect one or both eyes. Symptoms consist of eye redness, pain, light sensitivity, blurred vision, dark spots in vision, and potential vision loss. Moreover, these symptoms can onset suddenly and worsen rapidly. Without treatment, uveitis may result in tissue scarring and eventual blindness.

Uveitis is broadly categorized into infectious and noninfectious types. Infectious uveitis can occur due to the presence of bacteria or viruses in the eye, while noninfectious uveitis can be linked to systemic autoimmune diseases or autoimmune conditions specific to the eye. The majority of uveitis cases fall under the noninfectious category. Depending on where the inflammation occurs within the eye, uveitis is classified as anterior uveitis, posterior uveitis, intermediate uveitis, or pan uveitis. Common complications of uveitis include macular edema, cataracts, and glaucoma. Diseases such as juvenile idiopathic arthritis (JIA), Behçet’s disease, Vogt–Koyanagi–Harada syndrome, and sarcoidosis are known to be associated with uveitis. Diagnosing uveitis typically requires a thorough eye examination. Clinically, the diagnosis often relies on the presence of spillover inflammation, which is observed as cells and protein flare using a slit lamp in the aqueous or vitreous humor of the eye.

Uveitis Epidemiology Segmentation

The uveitis epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current uveitis patient pool and forecasted trends for individual seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The uveitis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Uveitis

Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Uveitis

Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Uveitis by Anatomical Location

Etiology-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Uveitis

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Macular Edema Associated With Uveitis

Scope of the Uveitis Market Report

Uveitis Therapeutic Assessment: Uveitis current marketed and emerging therapies

Uveitis Key Companies: Hoffmann-La Roche, Tarsier Pharma, Oculis, and others

Uveitis Pipeline Therapies: RG6179, TRS01, OCS-02, and others

Uveitis Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Uveitis Drugs

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Uveitis Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1.

Uveitis Market Key Insights

2.

Uveitis Market Report Introduction

3.

Uveitis Market Overview at a Glance

4.

Uveitis Market Executive Summary

5.

Disease Background and Overview

6.

Uveitis Treatment and Management

7.

Uveitis Epidemiology and Patient Population

8.

Patient Journey

9.

Uveitis Marketed Drugs

10.

Uveitis Emerging Drugs

11.

Seven Major Uveitis Market Analysis

12.

Uveitis Market Outlook

13.

Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies

14.

KOL Views

15.

Unmet Needs

16.

SWOT Analysis

17.

Appendix

18.

DelveInsight Capabilities

19.

Disclaimer

20.

About DelveInsight

Related Reports

Uveitis Pipeline Report

Uveitis Pipeline Insight – 2024 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key uveitis companies, including Eli Lilly and Company, Santen Inc., Clearside Biomedical, Affibody, Eyevensys, among others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

DelveInsight’s healthcare consulting services leverage our extensive industry expertise, market research capabilities, and data analytics to provide clients with practical, data-driven solutions. The consultants work closely with clients to understand their unique needs and challenges and to develop tailored solutions that meet their specific requirements. DelveInsight’s consulting services cover a range of areas, including market access, commercial strategy, product development, and regulatory affairs in the healthcare domain.