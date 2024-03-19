Cloud-based VDI Market to to Show Incredible Grow $ 31.5 Billion | Customization Available from 2023 to 2032

Cloud-based VDI Market Size

The global cloud-based VDI market is being driven by several factors, including the rise in the adoption of mobility and remote work.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, The cloud-based VDI market size was valued at $6.9 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $31.5 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 16.7% from 2023 to 2032.

Cloud-based VDI is an approach that centralizes desktop management and delivers virtual desktop instances from the cloud. Instead of having individual desktops installed and maintained on physical machines, the virtual desktops are hosted in the cloud, providing benefits such as centralized administration, enhanced security, and simplified software deployment & updates. Moreover, cloud-based VDI may provide cost savings for organizations. By leveraging cloud infrastructure, businesses can eliminate or reduce upfront hardware costs, as well as ongoing maintenance and upgrades. Organizations pay for the resources they consume on a subscription or usage basis, allowing better cost control and budget optimization.

The global cloud-based VDI market is being driven by several factors, including the rise in the adoption of mobility and remote work, the increase in the expansion of cloud computing technology, and the upsurge in the adoption of the internet and mobile devices. However, data security & privacy concerns and high bandwidth & network dependency limit the growth of this market. Conversely, an increase in demand for augmented reality & virtual reality in several industries is anticipated to provide numerous opportunities for the expansion of the market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Scenario:

• The Cloud-based VDI market witnessed stable growth during the COVID-19 pandemic, owing to a rise in demand for virtualization and an increase in the adoption of cloud services. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic had resulted in businesses quickly transitioning from office-based operations to virtual work over the cloud, which, in turn, had accelerated investments in VDI solutions.

• Moreover, Workplace as a Service (WaaS) gained momentum during the period. Also, the use of VDI by financial companies to reduce hardware costs and allow the workforce to work remotely because of the pandemic is anticipated to the market growth.

Depending on the enterprise size, the large enterprise segment dominated the cloud-based VDI market size in 2022 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period, owing to scale, complex IT infrastructure, and the need for efficient remote workforce management, which help in expanding the growth outlook of the large enterprise segment. However, the SMEs segment is expected to witness the highest growth in the upcoming years owing to surge in focus on improving the cost-effective and scalable virtual desktop solutions, which drives the segment growth worldwide.

Based on the deployment model, the hybrid cloud segment held the highest market share in 2022, contributing to nearly half of the global cloud-based VDI market revenue, and is expected to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Due to its several advantages such as centralized management and improved security, with the scalability and flexibility of the hybrid cloud model. This enables organizations to optimize the virtual desktop infrastructure and adapt to changing business requirements. However, the public cloud segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 19.0% from 2023 to 2032. Owing to it enabling businesses to leverage increased scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness.

Based on application, the BFSI segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to nearly one-fourth of the global cloud-based VDI market revenue, and is projected to rule the roost by 2032. The same segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 19.9% from 2023 to 2032. Owing to increasing security concerns, cybersecurity is crucial in the BFSI business to protect valuable consumer assets and data. Cloud-based VDI provides centralized control and data management, reducing the risk of data breaches and ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements.

Region-wise, the cloud-based VDI market was dominated by North America in 2022 and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period due to upsurge in technological advancements in IT sector and increase in R&D activities regarding cloud-based VDI solutions in countries such as the U.S. and Canada. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to the widespread adoption of cloud-based VDI solutions by IT operators to address the capacity and coverage challenges.

Leading Market Players: -

• Amazon Web Services, Inc.

• Cisco Systems

• Citrix Systems, Inc.

• Dell Inc.

• HP Development Company, L.P.

• IBM Corporation

• Microsoft Corporation

• NComputing Co. Ltd

• Rackspace, Inc.

• VMware

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global cloud-based VDI market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Cloud VDI emerged as a critical solution to enable remote access to work applications and data securely. It allowed employees to connect to their virtual desktops from personal devices and home environments, facilitating remote collaboration and maintaining productivity. These factors have driven the market growth. On the other hand, the economic uncertainties caused by the pandemic prompted organizations to seek cost-efficient solutions. Consequently, organizations could quickly scale up their VDI deployments in the cloud to accommodate a large number of remote users without the need for significant infrastructure investments. According to the Citrix statistics, in 2022, nearly 81% of IT leaders planned to increase their DaaS budget, with around 71% stated that DaaS is a critical component of business strategy to secure hybrid working.

This is expected to boost the demand for cloud-based VDI industry among large and small organizations. Consequently, these aforementioned factors are expected to have less negative impact on the growth of the global cloud-based VDI market In the long-run outlook, the market witnessed a significant upturn, owing to the robust demand for virtual desktops across the globe and escalating use of digital services in VDI solutions post the COVID-19 pandemic, thus accelerating market growth.

