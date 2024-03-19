Navy Continues to Prioritize Civil Discourse and Community Engagement on Red Hill Defueling, Closure, and Drinking Water Actions

DON and DLA are committed to regular engagement with stakeholders and community groups, including the Community Representation Initiative (CRI). In support of that commitment, senior leaders at DON, DLA, and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the signatories to the ACO, deferred conducting a CRI meeting in January. Together, the signatory agencies took a purposeful pause to re-evaluate the effectiveness of the process, ensure that the signatories were adhering to the agreement, and improve the outcomes directed by the ACO.

During this reset time, DON and DLA, in coordination with the EPA, finalized Structural Principles for the CRI, and shared them with the elected members. At the local level, the Navy reorganized, hired additional staff, and improved access to information to better support the CRI. Following DON and DLA efforts to consult with the EPA and the elected community representatives throughout January and early February, the CRI meeting held on Feb. 15 did not live up to the DON’s and DLA’s enduring commitment to interact with stakeholders in a safe and respectful information sharing forum.

The DON and DLA remain committed to the stated goals of the reset, to ensure that the CRI operates under the terms of the ACO and provides a safe and respectful forum to share information on the topics of defueling, closure, and drinking water requirements.

This month, DON is also keenly focused on ensuring a successful transition of responsibility from the Joint Task Force -Red Hill (JTF-RH) to the Navy Closure Task Force – Red Hill (NCTF-RH), following completion of JTF-RH residual fuel removal efforts on March 6. The DON and DLA requested that the March meeting be rescheduled to allow NCTF-RH to focus on achieving Full Operational Capability. The elected community members did not accommodate the request to reschedule the March meeting.

The DON will attend the March 21 CRI meeting and discuss each of the topics that relate to defueling, closure, and drinking water actions.

Specifically, the DON and DLA are prepared to support the following agenda:

1. Oli, Introductions, and Opening Comments (10 mins)

2. Drinking Water Investigation (30 mins)

3. Update on NCTF and Transition including Air Quality Monitoring (40 mins)

4. Discussion on Website and Data Reporting (10 mins)

5. Establish CRI Guidelines and Processes – Navy, DLA, EPA, Elected Members (30 mins)

6. Closing Comments and Adjourn Meeting (10 mins)

To further ensure safety and compliance, the federal agency signatories to the ACO are making best efforts to have a facilitator in place for the meeting on the 21st.

The DON and DLA are steadfastly committed to building and maintaining an interactive relationship among the federal partners and the community. This commitment is the reason the CRI was created, and is one that the DON and DLA embrace through being present, listening, and acting in forums such as Neighborhood Boards, the Fuel Tank Advisory Committee (FTAC), and many others.

The DON and DLA support a forum that is aligned to the ACO, respectful and safe, and contributes to the information sharing and outcomes that the community requested and deserves.

On the DON website for the CRI, the EPA, DON, and DLA have provided updates to frequently asked questions and comments, as well as prior CRI meeting summaries, which are found at: https://cnrh.cnic.navy.mil/Operations-and-Management/Red-Hill/2023-Administrative-Consent-Order/Community-Representation-Initiative/

The public may submit comments or questions through email CNRH.PAO@US.NAVY.MIL or by leaving a message at 808.471.0880.