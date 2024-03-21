Global Insurance Brokers & Agents Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Insurance Brokers & Agents Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s “Insurance Brokers & Agents Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the insurance brokers & agents market size is predicted to reach $612.72 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%.

The growth in the insurance brokers & agents market is due to the increase in demand for insurance policies. North America region is expected to hold the largest insurance brokers & agents market share. Major players in the insurance brokers & agents market include Marsh & McLennan Cos Inc., Aon PLC, Arthur J Gallagher & Co, Willis Towers Watson PLC, Brown & Brown Inc., Truist Insurance Holdings Inc.

Insurance Brokers & Agents Market Segments

• By Type: Insurance Agencies, Insurance Brokers, Bancassurance, Other Intermediaries

• By Insurance: Life Insurance, Property And Casualty Insurance, Health And Medical Insurance

• By Mode: Online, Offline

• By End User: Corporate, Individual

• By Geography: The global insurance brokers & agents market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

An insurance broker is interested in selling, purchasing, or negotiating various financial products best suited to their individual client's needs in exchange for compensation. An insurance agent sells, negotiates, or promotes financial products on behalf of their employer. They serve as the company's sales representatives for its financial products. While an insurance agent works for the company they are employed by, an insurance broker represents you as the client.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Insurance Brokers & Agents Market Characteristics

3. Insurance Brokers & Agents Market Trends And Strategies

4. Insurance Brokers & Agents Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Insurance Brokers & Agents Market Size And Growth

……

27. Insurance Brokers & Agents Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Insurance Brokers & Agents Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

