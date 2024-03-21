Global Potash Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Potash Market Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 21, 2024

The Business Research Company’s “Potash Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the potash market size is predicted to reach $30.04 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%.

The growth in the potash market is due to the increasing demand in pesticide. South America region is expected to hold the largest potash market share. Major players in the potash market include Vale SA, Nutrien Ltd., PotashCorp, The Mosaic Company, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A., Eurochem Group AG, ICL Israel Chemicals Ltd.

Potash Market Segments

• By Type: Potash-Agriculture, and Potash-Industrial

• By Mining Type: Underground Mining, Surface Mining

• By Geography: The global potash market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Potash refers to the mining process through conventional and solution mining methods and is used to mine potash.

